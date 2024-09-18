Eastside Volleyball Takes Down Trenton, 3-0

Share Facebook

The Eastside Rams defeated the Trenton Tigers in straight sets Tuesday night. Coming into the match facing adversity, the Rams worked for their eighth win of the season.

Team Effort

The Rams (8-7) were playing without senior starting libero Kieara Hall, who was recently diagnosed with a brain disease that affects her ability to track the ball, causing her to miss time.

The lack of chemistry with Hall being out was evident on the court early. Seniors Joanna Williams and Samiyah Daniels came out strong and filled up the score sheet immediately.

Eastside coach Rachel Williams said she feels good with how her team has played recently and expects the trend to continue.

“I am impressed with how well our girls have come together through adversity. We’ve lost three players in the last week and everyone else has stepped up,” she said.

Back-and-Forth Second Set

After falling short in the first set 25-18, the Tigers (9-7) came out firing in the second.

The athleticism of both teams were on full display as they traded points in intense rallies.

Incredible rally to put the Rams up 15-11. pic.twitter.com/vbtx6vRyKU — Riley (@rileyorovitz) September 17, 2024

The Rams’ three-point lead was quickly erased when the Tigers fought back to tie the set at 24. Two aces from Joanna Williams gave the Rams a second-set win.

Eastside takes the second set 26-24 after a great effort by the Tigers. pic.twitter.com/vD9SEYJjcq — Riley (@rileyorovitz) September 17, 2024

The Rams took the third set 25-21.

Road Ahead

Eastside has had a busy season, and with the win, has a winning percentage above .500 for the fourth time this year. The Rams fell short in a recent tournament, finishing sixth.

Despite the up-and-down stretch, the Rams are keeping their heads up approaching the back half of the season.

“I would like to end with a winning season,” Williams said. “My first year, we only won one match. Last year we were 11-11. Right now we’re 8-7, so I would love to keep winning.”

Up Next

The Rams host the Keystone Heights Indians at 7 p.m. Thursday.