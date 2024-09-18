Dolphins QB Tagovailoa Lands On Injured Reserve

Share Facebook

The Miami Dolphins have placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games in accordance with NFL injury rules. The Dolphins intend to keep him on injured reserve until he has fully healed and recovered from the third concussion of his NFL career.

How It Happened

Tagovailoa sustained his injury during the Dolphins’ loss to the Buffalo Bills on September 12. The injury occurred in the second half of the game while he was attempting to run for a first down. He collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin on his way down. The impact left Tagovailoa dazed on the ground, and he required assistance to leave the field. Tagovailoa already has a history of concussions through his relatively young NFL career, which raises concerns about his long-term health.

Tagovailoa’s Past Injuries

In 2022, he missed five games due to two diagnosed concussions, the first of which required a stretcher to take him off the field in Cincinnati. He was later sidelined for the remainder of the season after his second concussion during a Christmas Day game against the Green Bay Packers. The injury subsequently caused him to miss Miami’s Wild Card playoff matchup with the Bills, where the Dolphins lost 34-31.

Tagovailoa’s 2023 season was deemed a significant success. Not only did he lead the NFL in passing yards, but he also started every game for the Dolphins while managing to stay healthy. In recognition of his performance, Miami signed Tagovailoa to a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension in late July.

Dolphins Making Moves Accordingly