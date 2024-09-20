NFL Round-Up Week 3 Games

Share Facebook

Twitter

Week 3 of the NFL has already kicked off. The Jets beat the Patriots 24-3 in the first match-up of the week Thursday. The rest of the weekend’s games will begin Sunday at 1 p.m.

Here are three matchups to keep an eye on as the weekend nears.

Ravens vs. Cowboys

Some fans are viewing this game as the most anticipated of the weekend matchups.

The Cowboys are coming off a devastating loss to the Saints last week. Cowboys DE Micah Parsons will go face to face against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who is ranked as the No. 2 QB in the 2024 season, according to Fox Sports. This isn’t quite a nightmare situation for the Cowboys, but it certainly isn’t ideal.

However, compared to last season, the Ravens are certainly changing who was considered the “best” NFL teams. The Ravens dropped the ball against 2024 Superbowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, in the first week. In Week 2, they lost again against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Ravens’ offense will need to start taking the load off Jackson if they want to avoid beginning this season 0-3.

The Cowboys’ QB, Dak Prescott has 2 touchdowns to 2 interceptions, with 472 passing yards so far this season. This year, Jackson has converted 62.7% of his passes and holds a combined 687 total yards and two total touchdowns.

The two teams are pretty evenly favored, so Sunday will be a toss-up. The game will be at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and can be livestreamed on FOX at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Steelers vs. Chargers

With both teams at 2-0, this matchup promises a battle of the defenses.

'Everybody doing their job tackling, get as many hats to the ball as we can. You saw some of the DBs coming up making some big plays. Any time you have that many guys willing to tackle and make plays, usually it ends with a good result.' – @_TJWatt 🗒️: https://t.co/8kWe2iu8ES pic.twitter.com/SRasXGj5Co — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 20, 2024

The Chargers are slightly more favored than the Steelers. Sunday’s game will be at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburg and can be livestreamed on CBS at 1 p.m. ET.

Eagles vs. Saints

Additionally, the Eagles’s wide receiver A.J. Brown remains out for Week 3 after missing Week 2 due to a hamstring injury. Fellow Eagles WR DeVonta Smith finished with a team-high 76 receiving yards, but nobody else has yet to hit 40 yards. It is currently unknown who will replace Brown on Sunday.

The Saints are favored over the Eagles. The matchup will be at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and you can watch on FOX at 1 p.m. ET.