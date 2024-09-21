Florida Takes Down Mississippi State 45-28 For First SEC Win

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators football team defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 45-28 Saturday in Starkville. The Florida offense bounced back after a tough home loss last week.

Mertz Shines

The Florida (2-2, 1-1 SEC) offense looked better than it has all season.

Quarterback Graham Mertz had a near perfect game. He completed 19 of his 21 pass attempts for 201 yards and three touchdowns. He also picked up a touchdown on the ground.

With questions surrounding who the Gators should start between Mertz and freshman DJ Lagway, the strong performance proves coach Billy Napier’s confidence in the sixth-year veteran.

Duality Of Florida’s Offense

Mertz and Lagway continued to split drives. Mertz played two-thirds of the drives against the Bulldogs.

The different schemes while each quarterback conducted the offense were apparent. The offense was more run-heavy with Lagway on the field and saw some success. Four separate running backs had at least three carries in the game. Lagway himself had three attempts for 22 yards.

Lagway still had a solid game through the air. His offensive scheme balanced the ground game with some short-range passing. Lagway completed all seven of his passes for 76 yards.

The constant change of schemes saw a slight stagnation of the offense early in the second half, but UF was able to get back on its feet without losing the lead.

Impact On Florida’s Season

Florida’s season was spiraling after two frustrating losses to Miami and Texas A&M. The fan base has lost confidence in Napier and thinks the best way forward is to find a new coach and continue with Lagway in command.

With a blowout win against an SEC opponent, albeit a weaker one, the temperature on Napier’s hot seat can come down somewhat for the time being. It’s wins that keep fans happy.

Mertz also proved his veteran leadership is still a strong direction to lead this team. He was able to create a flow with an offense that hasn’t shown much, besides against an FCS opponent. He has proven that he should continue to play over Lagway and has given a glimpse of the potential this offense has.

It’s not guaranteed this team will continue to win, but the victory is an improvement.

Coming Up

The Gators have the first of two open dates next Saturday. They will use that time to prepare for UCF in Gainesville on Oct. 5.