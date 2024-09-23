Florida Volleyball Chomps Down On Buffalo

Share Facebook

The No. 16 Florida Gators volleyball team swept Buffalo in a quick Sunday match in the O’Connell Center.

The Gators (9-2) came out strong during the first set when Kennedy Martin and AC Fitzpatrick were hot at the net. Martin leaving the match with 12 kills, six of which were in the last set alone, and Fitzpatrick with eight.

Gator’s Building Pressure Fom Service Line

Buffalo (4-9) struggled in Set 2, as Emily Canaan tallied five aces for the Gators. Isabelle Martin and libero Ellie McKissock were not far behind, each with two aces, while Alexis Stucky and Kennedy Martin each had one to tally a total of 11 aces for the Gators.

S2 | YES SHE DID! ♠️🔥 13 consecutive serves and five aces by your very own Emily Canaan! Gators 22 | Bulls 4#GoGators | @NCAAVolleyball 📺 https://t.co/OCDdCoiVmo (SECN) pic.twitter.com/df7kDPo9Lx — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) September 22, 2024

Gator Defense

McKissock, the veteran libero, was all over the court as she racked up 15 digs for the match. Stucky was right behind McKissock with eight digs. Stucky made her season debut Friday during the win against North Texas after suffering a knee injury last season.

Buffalo struggled multiple times at the net where it failed to get the ball over. The Bulls tallied 17 attacking errors. Buffalo left the match with only a .080 hit percentage compared to Florida’s .442.

Up Next

The Gators will be on the road to open the SEC season at Oklahoma (5-9). Florida will take on the Sooners at 7 p.m. ET (SEC Network+) Thursday inside the McCasland Field House in Norman.