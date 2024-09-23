Arch Manning’s Impressive First Career Start

Share Facebook

Arch Manning started in his first collegiate game Saturday against Louisiana-Monroe, but it was hardly perfect. The Longhorns still conquered UL-Monroe with a 51-3 victory.

Manning’s Game

UL-Monroe’s Carl Fauntroy picked off Manning on the first possession of Saturday night’s game. He was able to bounce back, though, as expected from the redshirt freshman.

Manning was 15-29 for 259 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions in his milestone win. He left early in the fourth quarter, and true freshman Trey Owens took over.

On the first drive after Manning’s early interception, he engineered a seven-play, 77-yard drive giving the Longhorns a 7-0 lead. This was highlighted by a 56-yard pass to Isaiah Bond and capped off by Jaydon Blue’s one-yard run.

Manning was just getting started. He led Texas on a 12-play, 87-yard drive, which was highlighted by a 46-yard pass to Matthew Golden and a 19-yard strike to Bond, capped by a 2-yard run by Blue.

Manning — the son of Cooper Manning, the grandson of former NFL quarterback Archie Manning, and the nephew of Super Bowl-winning QBs Peyton and Eli Manning, held his ground.

Arch Manning matching up well with his fam in first career start 🔥🍿 pic.twitter.com/E6M3Pvd2tZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2024

Harsh Grader

Manning ‘s arm strength proved itself time and time again when he hit two deep passes for 56 and 46 yards. However, Manning proved to be a harsh grader, calling his first start a “C-plus” night. He forced some throws into double and triple coverage against UL-Monroe.

“Obviously there’s a lot to improve on, stuff that I want back, but it’s a good first win,” Manning said.

ARCH MANNING’S FIRST START ENDS IN A W 🔥 TEXAS GOT ONE 💎 pic.twitter.com/wmfx9RfrZR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2024

“To think he was going to come out and play a perfect game, I don’t think anybody in here thought that,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said. “I thought he was going to prepare really well, work really hard, do everything he could to play good football. He was going to have some lessons learned, and I think that’s what tonight was about.”

Manning filled in for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers, who was out this week due to an oblique injury.