Florida Soccer Falls On Late Goal At Auburn

In a soccer match where neither team found consistency on offense, a defensive mistake marked the difference Sunday between Florida and No. 6 Auburn.

The visiting Gators had the better chances throughout the first half and looked likely to score the opening goal.

However, Florida lost its rhythm and Auburn took advantage, finding a decisive goal in the 65th minute for a 1-0 win.

Gators Start Fast

Florida (3-2-5, 0-1-1 SEC) put the pressure on Auburn (9-0-1, 1-0-1) early on with multiple shots on target in the first half.

The Gators made their first lineup change in four matches, with midfielder Delaney Tauzel out due to an injury picked up against No. 20 Kentucky on Thursday.

The adjusted lineup worked well for Florida, which threatened Auburn with several crosses that nearly led to an early goal.

The half ended scoreless, however, as the Tigers showed the strength of their defense, which has only conceded two goals this season.

Second Half: All Auburn

The final 45 minutes was the opposite, with the Tigers sending several crosses and creating changes in front of the Gators’ goal.

After standout Gator defender Daviana Vaka went down with an injury early in the half, Auburn found much more space to attack.

Florida’s defensive line stayed solid, but Auburn found a breakthrough in the 65th minute.

The Tigers took a free kick that sent the ball a few yards out from the goal and the Gator defenders could not control.

Auburn forward Jordyn Crosby eventually found the ball and took a shot which deflected off a Gator and into the back of the net.

That 1-0 lead would hold for the rest of the half for Auburn, which maintained possession for most of the final 25 minutes.

Florida forward Sophie White took one final shot with 27 seconds left, but it hit the crossbar, narrowly missing out on an equalizer.

Up Next

Auburn looks to stay unbeaten facing Texas A&M on the road Thursday.

The Gators host No. 23 Tennessee (6-1-2, 1-0-1) in their SEC home opener at 7 p.m. (SEC Network+) Thursday, still searching for their first win in conference play.