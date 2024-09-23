Santa Fe College Volleyball Loses To No. 2 Miami Dade

Share Facebook

By Brooke Bastedo and Elizabeth Landen

The Santa Fe College volleyball team had a tough match against the Miami Dade College Sharks last Wednesday night. The Saints lost to the No. 2-ranked team in the NJCAA in straight sets in the SFC gym, 25-13, 25-15, 25-15.

The Sharks entered the match with a 13-0 record after beating No. 1 Florida Southwestern State College. The Saints held their own against the Sharks.

Santa Fe, coached by Bailey Coleman, appeared to take on a tactical approach to the match. Rather than the traditional three-touch rallies, the Saints incorporated tips and two-touch points in addition to kills. These trick plays were especially prominent with freshman Maria Contreras

As the team’s setter, Contreras is not a stranger to managing the ball and adjusting to her opponent. This was seen from the beginning of the match when she tipped the ball directly to center court to score the team’s sixth point of the first set.

At 6-foot-3, Contreras’ height also enables her to be a leader on defense as one of the most proficient blockers on the team. She recorded two blocks against the Sharks, one solo and one assisted.

Maria does it again!! Pulls a trick out of her arm sleeve 😏 #anotherone#doitagain pic.twitter.com/vlGwdoflYR — Elizabeth Landen (@elanden15) September 18, 2024

Maria Freitas-De Souza also demonstrated the team’s potential through her grittiness on both sides of play. In the match, she had five kills for a hitting percentage of .364 and six digs. Her dig total nearly rivaled that of the team’s starting libero, Aria Eisel. Her performance gives hope to Saints fan as the season continues and the playoffs come into view.

Up Next

Santa Fe College (7-6) will host Polk State College at 6 p.m. Wednesday.