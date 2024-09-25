Gainesville High Football Tramples Forest On Homecoming

September 25, 2024

The Gainesville Hurricanes made last Thursday night a Homecoming to remember, thrashing the Ocala Forest Wildcats 33-15 at Citizens Field.

The duo of quarterback Nelson Tambling and running back Devin Johnson dominated the Wildcats (1-4). After a punt-heavy first quarter, GHS coach Ian Scott and offensive coordinator Earnest Graham made a clear statement:

This team was going to keep running the football and there is nothing you can do to stop it. 

Whether it was Johnson’s elusiveness or the wrecking ball power of Tambling, the ‘Canes (4-1) broke multiple big runs behind a solid outing from the offensive line. Johnson rushed for a trifecta of touchdowns. Tambling’s own jaw-dropping run for six complemented 145 passing yards on the night. 

Dealing with an injury-plagued defensive line, Tambling also stepped up on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound junior barreled into the backfield for multiple pressures and a booming sack on Forest QB Caleb Sanford.

It is always a concern putting your starting quarterback in a position to get hit, but Scott knows Tambling can handle playing on the defensive line.

“Somebody that’s as big and athletic and strong as he is … we got to use him where we can,” Scott said. 

Gainesville cleaned up its act from the previous week, cutting back on penalties and keeping Forest’s offense off the field. Besides a pair of late scores and an onside-kick scare, the Wildcats could not keep up with the home squad. 

Up Next

GHS heads into the bye week with a winning record, a surprising turnaround from the last two seasons. Scott’s troops will face their biggest test yet, city rival Buchholz (3-2) on Oct. 4.

 

