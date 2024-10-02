Florida Men’s Tennis Gains Experience At ITA All-American Championships

Share Facebook

Florida men’s tennis team concluded its play at the ITA All American Championships in Tulsa, Okla. with a respectable showing.

The Gators’ second fall tournament was highlighted by Jeremy Jin’s impressive run to the Round of 16.

Sophomore Shows Out

Jin, ranked No. 24, commenced his main draw campaign by overcoming No. 41 Isaac Becroft of Oklahoma State in a hard-fought three-set match. After dropping the first set, Jin locked in and managed to overcome the deficit, advancing to the round of 32.

Maintaining his momentum, Jin triumphed over No. 13 Sebastian Dominko. After another thrilling three-set battle, the sophomore secured his place in the Round of 16.

His journey ended with a loss against No. 23 Samir Banerjee. Following was a tough consolation match defeat to No. 14 Thomas Paulsell from Georgia.

Considering this was his first fall tournament of the season, his success is a promising sign for Florida.

Rough Finishes Elsewhere

In the pre-qualifying singles draw, JanMagnus Johnson started strong with a decisive victory over Giacomo Revelli of UCLA. However, his run was cut short in the next round by Santiago Giamichelle of UCF.

Tanapatt Nirundorn faced a setback in his opening match against Lincoln Battle of Cleveland State, but managed to secure a walkover victory in the consolation round due to his opponent, David Saye from Michigan, withdrawing due to injury.

Doubles competition faced similar struggles. The duo of Nirundorn-Jin, ranked No. 37, lost in straight sets to No.26 Zsombor Velcz-Devin Badenhorst. In the consolation match, they faced No.73 Braden Shick-Fons Van Sambeek in a 2-6, 4-6 loss.

Florida finished the tournament with four singles wins.

Moving Forward

The Gators will return to action at the SEC/Big 12 Challenge hosted by Baylor University in Waco, Texas, Friday-Sunday.