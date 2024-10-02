Eastside Volleyball Overcomes Dunnellon On Senior Night

Share Facebook

The Eastside Rams’ final district volleyball match of the regular season did not disappoint with a sweep against the visiting Dunnellon Tigers.

Highlighting Veterans

Tuesday’s match was important for both the Rams’ overall record (10-8), but also for the five seniors graduating in the spring. Following the Senior Night celebration, the Rams got right to work.

Opening the gate with a 9-2 lead, the Rams showed off their tight communication that has been on display all season.

Seniors Joanna Williams, Samiyah Daniels and Kieara Hall were all over the scoresheet as they led their team to a 26-24 first-set victory.

Hall, a 5-foot-4 libero, made her return from injury after being diagnosed with a brain disease. The Tigers could feel her presence as she had a nonstop motor throughout the contest.

Maintaining Momentum

The Tigers (3-12) held the advantage early in the second set with a 4-0 lead, which was quickly erased by the Rams.

Daniels started the scoring with a spike, allowing the Rams to emerge onto the scene with a 17-4 run. The middle blocker could be seen across the court with an all-around performance.

Ace by Rams Samiyah Daniels to take the second set. pic.twitter.com/HOgMKIWKDN — Riley (@rileyorovitz) October 2, 2024

The 25-17 win proved crucial to strengthen the Rams in the third set.

Looking Ahead

The Rams’ offense took over in the final set, but the Tigers kept it close. Tied at 16 a piece, the Rams took over with the play of Hall and Daniels to close it out, 25-19.

The Eastside Rams sweep the Dunnellon Tigers three sets to none. pic.twitter.com/05bq71Qii7 — Riley (@rileyorovitz) October 2, 2024

With only six games remaining in the regular season, the Rams are sitting at two games above .500.

The postseason is just around the corner and coach Rachel Williams has high expectations coming off of last season.

“We really want to show up and get to play for the district,” she said. “We were in the district championship last year against Santa Fe, so we would love to be there again, even if it’s a fight.”

Up Next

The Rams host the Newberry Panthers (11-10) at 6 p.m. today.