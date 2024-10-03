Quarter Season Quicklook: Projecting AFC Division Winners

Share Facebook

The Quarter Season Carnival is here, and we now know enough about NFL teams to start “accurately” predicting division winners. The time for talking heads has passed and all the preconceived notions from the offseason have been put to the test.

With that said here are the four teams who should win their respective divisions.

AFC East: Buffalo Bills

If this article came out last week, I might’ve said that the Bills are the best team in the NFL, but then Sunday Night Football happened. Buffalo got taken to the woodshed 35-10.

Buffalo, like most of the other teams on here, benefits from being the only real contender of their division.

The Jets’ two wins are over bottom five opponents and they couldn’t score a touchdown against the Broncos. The Pats might actually be the worst team in the league thanks to their offensive line, which ranks 29th in run blocking and 30th in pass protection. The Dolphins, who have been the Bills’ biggest threat in years past, have looked abysmal this season and are in the midst of a QB carousel after Tua Tagovailoa suffered another concussion.

The Bills should easily claim a fifth consecutive AFC East title this season.

AFC North: Baltimore Ravens AFC Division Winners

Yes, I do know that the Steelers are 3-1 and Justin Fields looks great this season. And yes, I know that the Ravens have an ugly loss to an awful Raiders team, but this division comes down to which team I trust most. That team would be the one led by a two-time MVP Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens have been lights out the past two weeks, beating a solid Cowboys squad and then blowing out the Bills on Sunday Night Football. Baltimore will have their first division test this week against the Bengals who are 1-3. At the end of the day, it’s a long season and one loss doesn’t define a team.

AFC South: Houston Texans AFC Division Winners

The Texans benefit from being a part of the worst division in football this season, underscored by the abysmal Jaguars and the funniest QB in the NFL, the Titians’ Will Levis.

The Colts seem to be the only other contenders in the division after handing Mike Tomlin his first lost on Sunday. The issue with Indy, their QB situation. Anthony Richardson left Sunday’s contest with a hip injury and enters this week with a questionable designation. Backup QB Joe Flacco entered the game, completing 16 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans won the South last season after closing the year 7-3. Houston is already off to a better start at 3-1 and boasts the ninth easiest remaining strength of schedule.

AFC West: Kansas City Chiefs

I said it in the power rankings article, but KC is the favorite until proven otherwise. The Chiefs are 4-0 with wins over Baltimore, Cincinnati, Atlanta and the Chargers.

The issue with KC, who is going to catch the ball? Rashee Rice left Sunday’s game with an injury that is “not good” according to head coach Andy Reid. WR Hollywood Brown is out for the season needing surgery on his shoulder.

Despite the injuries, the Chiefs were able to gut out a road win over the only real threat to the division in LAC, guaranteeing at least a split. The Chiefs still have both their games against the No. 25 ranked Broncos and the No. 27 Las Vegas Raiders.