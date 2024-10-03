Share Facebook

Gators soccer is set to host the No. 22 Texas Longhorns Thursday at 6p.m.

Success in the SEC

Thus far in their first season in the SEC, the Longhorns are 9-1-2 and are on a two-game winning streak. Lead by Head Coach Angela Kelly, with over 25 years of experience and in her 13th year at Texas, the Longhorns have a .833 winning percentage. After winning the Lone Star showdown 2-0 against Texas A&M on Sept. 29, the Longhorns will be arriving in Gainesville full of earned confidence. With that win, Texas is now unbeaten in its last 15 consecutive home matches, which is tied for the second-longest streak in program history. For the unranked Gators, the No.22 Longhorns present a challenge, but also an opportunity to revive a struggling offense.

Offensive

The Gators 2-0 loss to the Mizzou Tigers on Sunday was emblematic of the issues faced by the scoring offense. There was no shortage of breakaways, as the Gators took 20 shots on goal. While the goalie for the Tigers, Kate Phillips, tallied nine big saves, that doesn’t explain away the other 11 failed scoring opportunities. The Gators have not scored since a 3-0 win over Kennesaw State on Sept. 12.

“We created plenty of chances tonight and either their keeper made a great save, or we didn’t finish. There’s no excuse. We will put our heads together as a staff and regroup for Friday’s home match, ” said Florida’s head coach Samantha Bohon.

Key Players

Amailia Villarreal, a standout freshman for the Longhorns, presents a significant scoring threat. In the match against Texas A&M, she tallied a goal and an assist. Senior All-American Lexi Missimo leads the Longhorns in all offensive categories with seven goals, six assists and 20 points.

.@44AmaliaV wrote her name in the Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown record books with this quick one 🤩🤘#HookEm | #RunWithTexas pic.twitter.com/v9VCcy4Iw8 — Texas Soccer (@TexasSoccer) October 1, 2024

On the other hand, Florida’s defensive has been strong once established. The goals against them in the Mizzou game both came in the first eight minutes, and the second goal was off a penalty kick. Otherwise, the Tigers were held to only seven shots on goal. If current trends prevail, the game will be played mostly on Florida’s defensive end and the final result will come down to their ability to hold Texas scoreless. For Thursday’s match, the Gators are still down two senior starters, Delaney Tauzel and Daviana Vanka, who were both injured earlier in the season.