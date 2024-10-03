LSU Enters Bye Week with Ole Miss on the Horizon

Share Facebook

Coming off a dominant 42-10 victory over South Alabama, the LSU Tigers are heading into their bye week with confidence in their offense. However, questions surround their lack of defensive production. Despite the lopsided scoreline, the Tigers’ defense continues to show signs of vulnerability, allowing 330 total yards to a well-coached South Alabama team. LSU head coach Brian Kelly stated yesterday, “(We) Got the kind of performance for four quarters that we had not really gotten this entire season.”

The break couldn’t come at a better time as LSU prepares for a formidable challenge against Ole Miss on October 12th. The Rebels are one of the most dangerous offenses in the nation. They currently rank second in passing yards per game, with an astonishing 390.4 yards and seventh in points per game, scoring an average of 47.2 points. For LSU, whose defense ranks 98th in pass yards allowed (236.4 yards per game), the focus of the bye week will undoubtedly be on tightening up its pass defense. Kelly and his staff will be hard at work devising a game plan to limit Ole Miss quarterback Jaxon Dart, the country’s leader in passing yards, who has amassed 1,815 yards and 13 touchdowns through five games.

Defense Needs to Step Up

While LSU’s defense has had some bright spots—ranking 45th in rushing yards allowed per game (117.3) and 54th in points allowed per game (21.6)—the secondary remains a point of concern. Consistently giving up big plays through the air has been a thorn in the side of the Tigers, and they’ll need to show significant improvement if they hope to contain Dart and his deep receiving corps. The defense’s ability to limit Ole Miss’ explosive plays could be the key to a competitive matchup.

Offensive Firepower Continues to Shine

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU continues to impress. Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has been leading the Tigers’ offense, currently sitting fourth in the country in passing yards with 1,656. His 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions demonstrate his efficiency, and he’s developed strong chemistry with his receivers. Senior Kyren Lacy has emerged as Nussmeier’s go-to target, tallying 352 yards and five touchdowns on 25 receptions. Meanwhile, sophomore Aaron Anderson has added 371 yards and two touchdowns, proving LSU has a balanced and diverse receiving corps.

26-39

409 Yards

2 Passing TDs

26-39

409 Yards

2 Passing TDs

2 Rushing TDs

One area of concern for LSU’s offense, however, is the running game. The Tigers rank 102nd in rushing yards per game, averaging just 131.2 yards. Caden Durham leads the team with 244 yards on 29 carries. But LSU will need more production from its ground game if it hopes to keep pace with Ole Miss. The Rebels’ defense, which allows only 46.2 rushing yards per game (the best in the country), will be a tough challenge. LSU will need a more balanced offensive attack to be able to keep the Rebels on their heels.

The Road Ahead

As LSU prepares for its October 12th clash against Ole Miss, the Tigers will use the bye week to regroup and strategize. Ole Miss, coming off a tough loss to Kentucky, will be hungry for redemption as they travel to South Carolina before heading to Baton Rouge. With the Rebels boasting both an elite offense and a stout defense, LSU will need to be firing on all cylinders to secure a victory.

For LSU, the key to victory lies in solidifying their defense, especially against the pass, and finding ways to run the ball more effectively. If the Tigers can come out of the bye week with a fresh game plan and renewed energy, their matchup against Ole Miss could turn into a thrilling SEC showdown.