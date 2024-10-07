Chiefs Try To Navigate Another Week Without Key Players

The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs look to remain undefeated when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The Chiefs (4-0) will try to navigate to another win while missing another one of their top offensive players.

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has exited the lineup with an injury to his right knee during the game against the Chargers last week. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was able to move the ball around and overcome a 10-point deficit in the win.

Injury Report

The Chiefs have Rice, Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco out for this week’s game. Brown is set to miss the majority of the season, while Pacheco could return later this season. Rice’s return is less clear, but he will miss at least four games for sure.

The Saints (2-2) are downgrading linebacker Pete Werner to out and running back Kendre Miller to doubtful tonight. Willie Gay will also be out for a second week with a hand injury.

MNF in our house 🏠 pic.twitter.com/9DiDNm3X5T — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 6, 2024

Players to Watch

Mahomes, who has 904 passing yards, has to find a replacement for Rice, who leads KC in receiving yards with 288. Tight end Travis Kelce will see more passes coming his way with Rice’s absence.

Saints On High Alert

The Saints will focus on the Mahomes-Kelce connection. The Chiefs have been effective enough to score without some of their most crucial players.

“No matter the mission or the size of the obstacle… We suit up, and fight on" 👊 #Saints | @nutrl_usa pic.twitter.com/XhmRpW14sG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 7, 2024

Game Time

Kickoff tonight from Kansas City is set for 8:15 with coverage on ESPN, 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.