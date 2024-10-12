Florida Volleyball Gets Back On Track Against Mississippi State

Share Facebook

After a chaotic week amidst the possibilities and dangers of Hurricane Milton, Florida’s volleyball team finally graced the court for the first time since its 3-0 loss to No. 7 Texas last Sunday.

The result Friday night was much different.

In the contest rescheduled from Wednesday, No. 19 Florida bested Mississippi State 3-1: 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-14, to even their record to 2-2 in SEC play and 11-4 overall.

Back to the good ol’ days

Florida’s 2023 season was arguably a disappointment, concluding in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. What wasn’t, though, was sophomore outside hitter Kennedy Martin and redshirt-sophomore setter Alexis Stucky’s pairing early last season.

The duo began 2023 facing four Top 8 opponents and went 3-1 to climb into the Top 10. Leading the way in their early-season success was Martin and Stucky, with Martin named SEC Player of the Week the first two weeks of the season.

The Gators’ lone loss in the four-ranked matchups came against No. 1 Wisconsin. In that match, Stucky went down with a torn ACL and MCL.

Now, with both stars having returned from injury (Martin missed three weeks due to a leg injury), Florida is starting to look like its old self.

In the Gators’ much-needed victory over Mississippi State (7-6, 1-3), Martin posted 14 kills on her second-highest hitting percentage since her return (.250). Stucky overshadowed Martin.

S1 | Just getting started Kennedy Martin with the kill to end the set! Gators 25 | Bulldogs 21#GoGators | @NCAAVolleyball 📺 https://t.co/AiiIhvTzHz (SECN+) pic.twitter.com/ynDgKMrJgn — Gators Volleyball (@GatorsVB) October 11, 2024

The Florida setter recorded 47 assists, five aces and 14 digs—each total registered as season-highs for Stucky.

The return of Florida’s stars in full force shined after the Gators dropped Set 3. Having lost their last two contests and quickly losing momentum in a third, the duo stepped up. Florida secured a critical fourth-set victory behind 15 assists by Stucky.

A Well-Rounded Florida Attack

While Kennedy Martin and Stucky were dominant, Florida’s offense featured several contributors.

The Gators, plagued by an inefficient offense, got strong contributions from outside hitters Isabel Martin and AC Fitzpatrick. The fifth-year senior Fitzpatrick recorded 11 kills, with four coming in the final set.

Joining Kennedy Martin and Alexis Stucky in turning back the clock was Isabel Martin, but to a different time.

The redshirt senior Isabel Martin began the season with double-digit kills in Florida’s first nine matches. In Isabel Martin’s next five matches before Mississippi St., the UNLV transfer only reached that feat once.

On Friday, it was the Isabel Martin of September who returned. Martin finished with 12 kills on 27 attempts.

Up Next

After rescheduling to play Mississippi St. on Friday due to Hurricane Milton, the Gators will play two matches in three days. Florida will return to the O’Connell Center on Sunday at 1 p.m. to face South Carolina (9-5, 0-3). The final match before the Gators begin a 12-day road stretch will broadcast on SEC Network+ and heard on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.