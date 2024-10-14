Florida Soccer draws With Georgia On Senior Day

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators soccer team hosted the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday evening while celebrating its senior players at the Donald R. Dizney Stadium.

The Gators pressed for a goal, but the defenses prevailed in the 40th all-time matchup between the SEC rivals.

As the final whistle blew with the score at 0-0, Florida (4-4-6, 1-3-2 SEC) earned its sixth draw of the season.

Bulldogs Attack

Georgia (6-4-5, 2-2-3) looked dangerous in the first half, forcing critical stops out of the Gator defense.

After last season’s matchup with the Bulldogs ended scoreless, the sides attempted to get shots on target and prevent the same result.

Throughout the first half, Florida defenders and goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg stood strong to keep the score level.

Maddie Young locks it down to keep it tied 🔒#GoGators pic.twitter.com/uXYYDShqkT — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 13, 2024

Although the Gators struck back with five shots in the half, the game remained scoreless at halftime.

Season-Long Struggle

Florida shuffled its front line by starting forward Sophie White in place of Lena Bailey and swapped Madison Jones for Charlotte McClure in midfield.

However, the changes did not result in a better offensive output.

In the final 30 minutes, the Gators held possession most of the way and took nine more shots in hopes of breaking the deadlock.

Georgia’s defense held strong as the match ended 0-0, the eighth time Florida was held scoreless this season.

Celebrating Senior Class

Florida’s 11 senior players were honored post-match in front of a home crowd of 1,054. The Gator seniors included Josie Curtis, Anna DeLeon, Lauren Donovan, Goldberg, Emilee Hauser, Charlotte McClure, Oakley Rasmussen, Delaney Tauzel, Daviana Vaka, Sophie White and Young.

#Gators Senior Night celebrated 1⃣1⃣ players last night with 💐, 🤗 and of course, a few 🥲. The 🐊 are back at The Diz this Friday for more #SEC action:

🐊⚽️ 🆚 Vanderbilt

🕞 3:30 pm | Oct. 18#GoGators | 🐊⚽️ | #StudentPersonPlayer pic.twitter.com/P860sLKRYX — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 14, 2024

Up Next

UF looks ahead to its final stretch of matches prior to SEC Tournament play, including three out of four matches at home.

The homestand starts Friday, when Florida hosts Vanderbilt (7-2-5, 2-2-3) at 3:30 p.m. (SEC Network+, ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF ).