Napier: Graham Mertz Out For The Season

On Monday, Billy Napier spoke in his weekly press conference. He touched on Mertz’s season ending injury, Saturday’s overtime loss to Tennessee and this weeks game against Kentucky.

Graham Mertz Suffers ACL Injury

After a weekend in Tennessee, the Gators take home a tough loss against the Volunteers. Senior Quarterback Graham Mertz is out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during a 13-yard touchdown pass to tight end Arlis Boardingham. While the play gave the Gators a 10-0 lead, Mertz had to sit for the remainder of the game.

Thank you, Gator Nation 🐊 pic.twitter.com/8pKEbwaos6 — Graham Mertz (@GrahamMertz5) October 14, 2024

Coach Billy Napier announces that Mertz tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Season ending injuries seem to be in the cards for the Senior as he ended last season after breaking his collarbone against Missouri. The Kansas native limped to the locker room midway through the third quarter. He later returned to the sideline with a knee brace.

Napier stated that injuries are a part of the game. “You understand that as a coach,” he said. “You certainly understand that as a player and you never know what contributes to these things… but I think there is opportunity that comes with injury.”

Billy Napier announced that Mertz will be out for the season and he will be getting surgery next week. He goes onto say that he appreciates not only what Mertz has done for him, but to the University of Florida as a whole.

Tennessee Takes Home Overtime Victory

Freshman DJ Lagway took over for Mertz and threw a game-tying touchdown pass in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, the true freshman could not bring the Gators a victory as the Volunteers won 23-17 in overtime.

Dylan Sampson sealed the overtime win on a 1-yard run. It was his third touchdown of the night.

DJ Lagway Starts Against The Wildcats

The Wildcats are entering the Swamp this Saturday to take on the Gators. Napier discusses what we should expect from Lagway in the upcoming game against the University of Kentucky. Napier states that he has starting experiences and is well-prepared.