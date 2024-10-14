Pat Dooley’s Back Nine: Florida’s Napier Hasn’t Lost Locker Room

Share Facebook

The Back Nine comes at you after our hearts were ripped out of our chests, thrown in the garbage and covered in coffee grounds and rotten fruit. Too much? Hey, it was sad.

10. I thought scared money don’t make money. The moment Florida scored that touchdown, I yelled “I’d go for two!” But Billy Napier couldn’t hear me, I guess. He said he was going to go for two with that kind of swinging gate formation, but Tennessee called timeout. OK, then run a different play. Run a winning play. But the winning gene doesn’t seem to have traveled with him to Gainesville.

11. I could get all philosophical and analytical about what is happening, but it’s actually simple — Napier is the best coach Florida has ever had, except during games. Which is kind of important. In two-plus years, Florida has done everything right except the only thing that really matters. The record is 14-17 and it figures only to get worse with the schedule coming up. It doesn’t look good. The calls will get louder for Napier to give up his play-calling duties and be a real head coach, but I’m not sure that is the answer. I’m not sure this staff has an answer.

12. As you know, the game was lost in the first half when Florida missed so many scoring chances. That’s on the guy calling the plays. The weird thing is that we have been screaming about defense and it played one of its best games under Napier. That said, Tennessee is struggling on offense with three consecutive games of mediocrity. But here is what gets me — Napier’s praise for special teams that cost his team three points, because of a penalty and missed a field goal in overtime. You can’t just take the good and dismiss the ugly. Maybe that’s part of the problem.

13. Of course, I buried the lead. Or “lede” as we used to call it back when there were newspapers. I’m not big on calling for coaches to be fired unless it is becoming toxic. You don’t just fire a coach; you fire a building full of people. That’s why I would give Napier the guts of this season to coach for his job. Figure it out. The way that team played so hard Saturday night told you that — unlike the previous two coaches — he hasn’t lost the locker room. But he has to win some games, starting with Kentucky. Florida fans can’t be expected to be on board with a coach who goes 3-9 in the year he said he had his best team.

14. This seems to be a common theme — the Gators can’t make me stop watching college football. Saturday was an amazing day with Ohio State going down in Eugene, Vanderbilt going to 4-2 (who saw that coming?), the Lane Train getting derailed again and a dozen other games that were spectacular. The game is idiot-proof even though the idiots can’t figure out how to do anything right.

15. What a weekend for Dr. Football as The Picks were 4-1 and the one loss came in overtime. That’s 19-14-1 against the spread. On to this week:

I don’t think Florida would be a two-point favorite over Kentucky if the Wildcats hadn’t lost at home to Vandy. But with Florida’s injury situation, I have to take Kentucky.

Georgia is an underdog by 3.5 points at Texas. The Bulldogs have had some weird games and I picked Texas to win it all before the season, so I’m going with the ‘Horns.

The other huge SEC game has Alabama a 1.5-point favorite at Tennessee. Both teams have some major flaws. I’ll take the Tide and hope for the best.

FSU is back in action with a trip to Duke as a three-point underdog. When has that ever happened? I’ll take the Semis and the points.

Miami is favored by 4.5 points at Louisville. I haven’t been that impressed with Louisville, but I have with Miami. so I will take the ‘Canes.

16. One more thing about the SEC — Texas feels like it is on one level and the rest of the league is on another. I know how things can change and maybe as soon as this weekend when Georgia travels to Austin. But it really feels like the portal and the NIL have accomplished one positive — anybody in America’s League can beat anybody else. Except maybe for Texas. That is also why attention to detail is so important and having a good game coach is vital.

17. How ’bout them Cowboys? Who had a worse Sunday, Jags fans or Cowboys fans? There were some embarrassing scores out there.

18. Got a little golf in this weekend in anticipation of the tournament at Ironwood on Friday for the 1984 Florida football team. You know, back when Florida was winning football games. Here’s my playlist:

“What You Say” by The Cold War Kids.

My friend Paul Gardner recommended this song and even though I don’t listen to a ton of country music, I love this album. “Sandpaper” by Zach Bryan featuring the Boss (name not required.)

And for kind of an old one, “Wild Wild Life” by Talking Heads.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.