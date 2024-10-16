Former UF Coach Galen Hall Back In The Swamp On Saturday

Share Facebook

Twitter

Former Florida Gators head coach Galen Hall, who coached the team from 1984 to 1989, will be back at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the Florida VS Kentucky game on Saturday.

The Come Up

Hall started the ’84 season as the team’s offensive coordinator and the quarterback coach for freshman walk-on Kerwin Bell. Charley Pell was the head coach until he resigned after Week 3 due to an ongoing NCAA investigation.

With Hall named as the interim head coach, the Gators excelled on the field. They won the rest of their regular season games and were crowned SEC champions for the first time in program history. Hall was subsequently named the program’s official head coach and continued to bring in more victories during the 1985 season.

On May 30, 1985, the Gators were stripped of their 1984 SEC title as the allegations from Pell’s term lingered. More consequences arose as the season went on, as the Gators were ineligible to win the SEC championship or make it to a bowl game.

In the following seasons, the Gators gradually won less and less games. During the middle of the ’89 season, Hall resigned due to new allegations the NCAA found against him.

Hall finished at UF with a 40-18-1 record and went on to be an offensive coordinator for the Orlando Thunder, a team in the World League of American Football.

Hall On The ’84 Team

The 1984 Florida Gators were one of the most talented teams that Hall has ever been around. Both Florida’s offense and defense dominated on the field.

Hall vividly remembers the celebration and praise the team received after arriving back in Gainesville.

A Well-Deserved Celebration

During Saturday’s game, Galen Hall and the 1984 team will be recognized on the field. Hall and his former players will reunite and celebrate their championship squad.

You can watch the game live on SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday night or listen to the coverage on ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.