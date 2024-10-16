New York Yankees outfielder Juan Soto (22), outfielder Aaron Judge (99) and outfielder Alex Verdugo (24) celebrate after defeating the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. [Brad Penner-Imagn Images]

Yankees Take 2-0 Lead In ALCS Against Guardians

We’re in the middle of October and the World Series is almost here. In the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees are the favorites after taking a commanding 2-0 series lead Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians with a 6-3 win.

Things Look Bad For Cleveland Early In Game 2

The Yankees have been at the top of their game throughout the playoffs. The Guardians haven’t in this series, which is making it easier for New York. This showed at the start of Game 2. In the bottom of the first inning, Aaron Judge hit the ball high in the air. Cleveland outfielder Brayan Rocchio looked like he was going to catch the ball for an out, but he dropped it to allow a run.

Cleveland Had Some Hope

Things picked up in the top of the fifth inning for Cleveland. It had scored two runs to cut its deficit to to 3-2. Austin Hedges was up to bat with the bases loaded. However, Clay Holmes struck out Hedges to end the threat.

Yankees Take Game

After the strike out, the Yankees were determined to take the game by the throat. In the bottom of the sixth, New York was able to score a run to take a 4-2 lead with a liner hit by Anthony Rizzo. This allowed the Yankees to hold the momentum for the rest of the game.

Coming into the bottom of the seventh, the Guardians needed to get stops. It seemed to be difficult for Cleveland, as it only had one out with Judge up to bat. Judge blasted a two-run home run off Hunter Gaddis to put the Yankees up 6-2.

Up Next

Game 3 takes place at 5:08 p.m. Thursday in Cleveland on TBS.

