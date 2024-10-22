Miami Heat Hosts Orlando Magic in 2024-2025 Season Opener

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic meet for the first game of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday night at 7:30pm. This game is happening at Kaseya Center in Miami.

Last Meeting

The Heat and Magic last met on February 6, 2024. In this meeting the Magic fell to the Heat in a final score of 95-121. In this game, Jimmy Butler led the Heat in scoring with 23 points. His offense, combined with six other Heat players scoring double figures, secured the win for Miami. The Magic was outscored and were unable to ever take the lead in the game.

Team Leaders

For the Miami Heat standout leaders are Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. Adebayo averaged 22.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game last season. In addition to Bam, Butler averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5 assists per game.

On the other hand, the Orlando Magic was led by Paolo Banchero who averaged 27 points and 8.6 rebounds per game last season. Defensively, the Magic have looked to Wendell Carter Jr. who contributed an average 6.3 rebounds per game last season.

High Expectations

The fresh start of the 2024-2025 season brings new opportunities for the Heat and Magic to surpass expectations set for them. The Magic ended the 2023-2024 season with 47 wins. They start the Eastern Conference Rankings at twelfth for the 2024-2025 season.

In comparison, the Heat ended last season with 46 wins. They stand at ninth in the Eastern Conference Rankings ahead of the 2024-2025 season.

Wednesday also marks the first time Kentavious Caldwell Pope wears the Magic jersey. His addition to the team is highly anticipated due to his strong defense and shooting.

Both teams look promising in their growth to continue to build off of their successful seasons last year.

Gametime

The rivalry between the Heat and the Magic renews ahead their first game of the 2024-2025 season on Wednesday at 7:30pm. This matchup will set up either team to early success this season.