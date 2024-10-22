Miami Dolphins’ Tagovailoa Set To Return

Share Facebook

Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to practice this week after being placed on IR in Week 2. The Dolphins QB has been cleared by an independent medical expert to return to action as soon as Sunday’s matchup against the Cardinals. Miami Dolphins’

Injury History

Tagovailoa has been no stranger to injury with his first major injury coming in 2019, his final year at Alabama. The projected first-round pick dislocated his hip and a posterior wall fracture against Mississippi State. Tagovailoa sat out the remainder of this season.

In the NFL, Tagovailoa has been the main topic of discussion in the ongoing concussion protocol. His first concussion came on Thursday Night Football in 2022 when the signal caller slammed his head against the turf and appeared in a disillusioned state. A week prior, Tagovailoa left his game against the Bills after suffering a head injury. Tagovailoa returned to the game after head coach Mike McDaniel said he cleared concussion protocol.

Tua suffered his third confirmed concussion in Week 2, leading to calls from those in the NFL for Tagovailoa to retire.

“It’s not worth it…take care of your family” Raiders HC Antonio Pierce thinks Tua should retirepic.twitter.com/v4kDKi2kbe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 13, 2024

Tua’s Response Miami Dolphins’

Tagovailoa spoke to the media Monday and confirmed he will look to return within the next few weeks. He also confirmed that he wouldn’t wear a guardian cap citing “personal reasons”.

*Guardian Caps are soft-shell coverings that wrap around standard hard-shell NFL helmets to provide an added layer of safety. Specifically, they are designed to soften/reduce the impact of player collisions.*

Tagovailoa also had something to say to those who have expressed concerns for his safety and ability to play football.

” I appreciate your concern,” Tagovailoa said in a press conference. “I really do.”

The Dolphins are 2-4 this season and sit at second in the AFC East thanks to a win against the Patriots. Miami will play Arizona at home this Sunday.