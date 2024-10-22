Miami Heat hopes to improve in 2024-25 season

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat opens the 2024-25 season at home against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Last time out, Miami finished with a 46-36 overall record. The Heat were 13-3 in the Southeast Division and 22-19 at home.

Last Season Struggles

The Miami Heat suffered a 118-84 loss in Game 5 of its first-round series against the Boston Celtics.

In addition, Miami suffered multiple injuries from key players throughout the season, such as forward Jimmy Butler, and guards Terry Rozier and Tyler Herro.

Butler suffered a sprained MCL during the Play-In tournament. He averaged 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 5.0 assists and shot a career-high 41.4 percent on three-pointers throughout the regular season.

Jimmy Butler has started his Rehab process for his MCL Get well soon 🙏 pic.twitter.com/rbF0UXOJ6w — Emo Jimmy (@HeatCulture13) April 24, 2024

Rozier, a trade from the Hornets, did not compete in the postseason due to a neck injury. He averaged 19.8 points and 5.8 assists during the regular season.

In Herro’s first seven games of the 2023-24 season, he averaged 25.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals on 44.6 percent on shooting. However, Herro suffered a string on injuries, first in November and then again in February.

Seasoned Players Return

This season the Heat have not made many new additions to their roster, honing in on their seasoned players.

Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Butler and Herro begin their sixth season together this year.

Since these four joined the Miami Heat, the Heat has recorded 227 regular-season wins, the seventh-most in the NBA during their first five seasons.

The Heat is backboned by Adebayo, a Team USA gold medalist and Defensive Player of the Year. He averaged 19.3 points, 10.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 71 games last season.

Bam Adebayo summer 2024: ♦️ Contract extension

♦️Olympic gold medalist

♦️Twitter best defensive player winner

♦️Hair updated in NBA2K for first time in 3 years

♦️Given the Keys to the city of Miami

♦️Bagged the best WNBA player on the planet The Brand is at an all time high🔥 pic.twitter.com/xrcMEPpFco — Emo Jimmy (@HeatCulture13) September 4, 2024

Adebayo helped lead Miami to acquiring the fifth-best defensive efficiency in the league by only allowing 111.5 points per 100 possessions.

Butler is also returning to the Miami Heat this season. Since his arrival, the Heat have made five straight playoff appearances and two trips to the NBA finals.

Herro is coming off a career-high season, with 20.8 points and 4.5 assists per game. Currently, he is focused on having a healthy season.

“This is the heaviest I’ve came into camp in my career. So I’m trying to keep the weight on and be able to stay healthy,” said Herro. “I think that will help being more durable–having a little bigger frame throughout an 82-game season… I’ve put the work in on the court, and in the weight room, it’s about staying healthy and putting that recovery work in as well.”

Young Players Secure Summer League Title

The Heat secured their first Las Vegas Summer League title after a 120-118 overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies in July.

A lineup of young players, Pelle Larsson, Kel’el Ware, Josh Christopher, Nassir Little and Zyon Pullin, were crucial in the Miami Heat’s success in this league.

Ware earned the NBA 2K25 All Sumer League first-team honors, scoring 13 points with five rebounds and four blocked shots in just 17 minutes in his preseason debut.

Kel'el Ware tonight: 13 points, 5 rebounds, 4 blocks & 2 steals in 17 minutes of play pic.twitter.com/lOgHxOygeE — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 9, 2024

Ware, the No.15 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft from Indiana, will start the season backing up Adebayo at center.

The Season Ahead

The Miami Heat’s 2024-25 regular season schedule contains 80 (40 away and 40 home) out of 82 games.

Out of the Heat’s first 12 games, they play eight on the road. This includes six consecutive away games that begins in Phoenix on Nov.6 and ends in Indiana on Nov.17.

The Heat also faces their rivals and defending NBA champions, the Boston Celtics, four times this season starting on Dec.2.