Running It Back: High Expectations For Magic

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Orlando Magic do not follow the modern-day NBA doctrine of success through superstar signings and trades.

Orlando drafted and developed the majority of its talent on the way to an unexpected playoff appearance last season.

But even more surprising: in the current market, Orlando was able to keep its talent.

With more than $518 million spent on contract extensions this offseason, the Magic are betting on their future heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

The Orlando Magic This Off-Season 🔐 • Wendell Carter Jr: 3 Year/ $59 Million • KCP: 3 Year/ $60 Million • Jonathan Isaac: 5 Year/ $84 Million • Jalen Suggs: 5 Year/ $151.5 Million • Franz Wagner: 5 Year/ $224 Million Built To Win Now & Later 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/cRl08xlpp6 — Huncho Hoops (@HunchoHoops) October 21, 2024

Overachievers To Contenders

Orlando rose from 22 wins in 2022 to 34 wins in 2023 and finally 47 wins last season, with coach Jamahl Mosley leading the team each of those years.

Although improvement was expected, few analysts saw the Magic as a playoff team entering last year.

Breakout seasons from Paolo Banchero (22.6 points per game) and Franz Wagner (19.7) led the team all the way to the fifth seed and narrowly losing to Cleveland in a seven-game playoff series.

However, Orlando’s young core will have to deal with an entirely new feeling this season: high expectations.

Last season was the highest win total for the Magic since a 25-year-old Dwight Howard led the team to 52 wins more than a decade ago.

With 11 of 15 players returning from the ’23-24 squad and adding Kentavius Caldwell-Pope in the offseason, the expectation is for the team to be even better this time around.

Jamahl Mosley mentioned KCP has been one the biggest vocal leaders throughout training camp, spreading his wealth of knowledge. @OrlandoMagic showcased a clip revealing an insight KCP to Paolo: “Take what they give you, don’t force it. We know you gonna be dominant” pic.twitter.com/50iWKnSMpx — Fawzan Amer (@FAmer__) October 15, 2024

Ready to Go

The Magic got one final boost heading into the start of the season, re-signing Jalen Suggs on Monday to a five-year, $150 million extension.

Their core of Suggs, Wagner and Banchero (all drafted by Orlando since 2021) represents a unique rebuilding strategy in the league.

Still the fourth-youngest team in the NBA with an average player age of 24.7 years old, the Magic are ahead of schedule.

This is easily my favorite @OrlandoMagic roster since 2008. pic.twitter.com/wwOs7MOwhQ — 𝐁𝐱𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐨 (@Bxnchero) October 13, 2024

Although many of their Eastern Conference competitors improved in the offseason, Orlando could still develop into a top-four seed in the East.

The Magic will look to start strong Wednesday night when they open the season against the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports Florida.