Lightning Fall To Maple Leafs, 5-2

After winning their first three games, the Tampa Bay Lightning suffered their second consecutive defeat in Toronto 5-2 on Monday.

Nylander Puts Maple Leafs On Scoreboard

The Lightning have started the season strong, but Monday night was a different story, when they were the better team in the second half of the first period.

Four minutes into the first period, a pass behind the Lightning goal by Max Domi set up William Nylander perfectly for the first goal of the game. The Leafs put the offensive pressure on early. It was not until 12:51 in the first period that the Lightning got a shot on goal.

The Lightning survived a Leafs power play with 6:25 to play as Darren Raddysh went out for interference. Shortly after, a Nick Paul breakaway was swallowed by Toronto goalie Anthony Stolarz, but Simon Benoit flew into the net, hitting the puck past Stolarz. This bizarre goal tied the game at one a piece.

Maple Leafs Take Lead On Power Play

After a successful penalty kill helped shift momentum to the Lightning in the first period, Toronto took advantage of their second power play. Only a minute into the second period, Mitchell Chaffee got called for hooking. Mitch Marner hit a shot off that bounced off Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy‘s glove. Next, Austen Matthews capitalized off the rebound. Matthews third straight goal in three games put the Leafs up 2-1.

Six minutes later, Nylander got his second goal of the game after a sloppy Lightning pass gave the Leafs a fast break.

Vasilevskiy Pulled

Vasilesky was taken out of the game after giving up a Max Pacioretty long distance goal halfway through the second period. Vasilesky surrendered four goals on 14 shots and nine goals in two games. Then Jonas Johansson made his season debut. He finished the game with 14 saves on 15 shots.

Toronto’s fourth goal of the second period put salt on an open wound. Conor Geekie and Janis Moser collided in the neutral zone, leaving Matthew Knies alone. He beat Johansson for the fifth Toronto goal of the night.

The second period was one of the Lightning’s worst periods of the year, as they surrendered four goals and did not score on a 5-on-3 power play.

Lightning Look To Bounce Back In Third Period

Tampa started the period with a power play, but did not score once again. It was the 13th straight power play that they have come up short.

With only five minutes left in the game, Domi and Zemgus Girgensons went to the penalty box after a fight. Domi got an extra two-minute penalty for starting the altercation and Tampa finally capitalized on his absence.

Nikita Kucherov confused Stolarz on a fake shot, setting up Braden Point for the easy finish.

Next Game

The Lightning look to bounce back from two straight losses as they head to New Jersey to take on the Devils. The game is set for 6 p.m. today on ESPN and on radio at 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.