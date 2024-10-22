Dodgers Ticket Punched To World Series

Share Facebook

The Los Angeles Dodgers punched their ticket to the World Series after defeating the New York Mets 10-5 in Game 6 of the NLCS in Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani and Tommy Edman led the way for the Dodgers with a combined five RBIs and four hits. The Dodgers scored at least seven runs in all of their wins during the series and six more in one of their two losses.

The Mets starters were taken down in waves Sunday, Sean Manaea, Luis Severino and Jose Quintana had their worst outings of the postseason. This led the way for the Dodgers to end the magic playoff run for the Mets.

Game Recap

The Mets were first on the scoreboard after Pete Alonso hit a ball up the middle to Chris Taylor, who made an error throwing for the out at first. The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the first with a two-run double to take the lead 2-1.

Edman was responsible for all four of the Dodger runs in the third inning after a two-run homer. Will Smith followed with a two-run homer in the third that extended the Dodgers lead to 6-1.

The Dodgers scored the most runs in a LCS of six games. LA was also the first team to score 8+ runs four times in a single LCS. In the bottom of the eighth, LA scored three runs off Kodai Senga for a 10-4 lead.

LA closed out the game and are now heading to the World Series against the New York Yankees, the champions of the American League.

Looking Ahead To World Series

This will be the first time the Dodgers and the Yankees will meet in a World Series since 1981. A face-off between two likely MVPs of each league, Ohtani and the Yanks’ Aaron Judge, will take center stage with players like Juan Soto, Mookie Betts, Giancarlo Stanton and Freddie Freeman, assuming he is healthy enough to play.

Game 1 of the World Series starts at 8 p.m. Friday at Dodger Stadium on Fox and joined in progress at ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.