Cardinals Win To Spoil Tagovailoa’s Comeback With Dolphins

Share Facebook

Twitter

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his return to the field Sunday, but could not lead his team to victory in the 28-27 loss to the visiting Arizona Cardinals.

Tagovailoa completed 28 of 38 passes for 234 yards and a touchdown during his first game back since suffering a concussion Sept. 12. Tagovailoa said protecting himself was a point of emphasis on his return.

Game Recap

The Dolphins led until the final eight minutes of the game. Quarterback Kyler Murray, who completed 26 of 36 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns, led the comeback for the Cardinals. Arizona rallied by scoring a touchdown and the game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter.

business was handled 😤 pic.twitter.com/Fd6R6neACr — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) October 27, 2024

Can Dolphins Bounce Back?

Despite their 2-5 record, the Dolphins remain second in the AFC East. The Dolphins, New England Patriots (2-6) and New York Jets (2-6) are behind the Buffalo Bills (6-2). Miami has an opportunity to cut into the deficit in its Week 9 game at Buffalo.

Tagovailoa said there is always time to turn the season around after referencing the team’s 8-1 finish to the 2021 season after starting 1-7.

Up Next

The Dolphins-Bills game is set for a 1 p.m. start Sunday, while Arizona (4-4) hosts the Chicago Bears (4-3) for a 4:05 p.m. ET game.