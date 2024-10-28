Florida Soccer Falls To Oklahoma At Home

Share Facebook

Twitter

Following a loss at Alabama on Thursday night, the Florida Gators needed to win Sunday against Oklahoma to have a chance at a SEC Tournament bid.

A frustrating 1-0 home loss likely ended that chance. Florida failed to score a goal for the 10th time this season and ultimately were unable to qualify for postseason play.

Final from the Diz Our last home game is Wednesday, October 30th at 7pm vs. Tennessee.#GoGators | Presented by @WellsFargo pic.twitter.com/84SkOnexW3 — Gators Soccer (@GatorsSoccer) October 27, 2024

Tactical Shakeup Fails to Produce

For the first time this season, Florida (4-7-6, 1-6-2 SEC) lined up in a 4-2-3-1 formation at the start of the match.

A change from the traditional 4-3-3, this gave the Gators a more attacking look. Central midfielder Charlotte McClure played higher up the pitch, typically standing between wingers Njeri Butts and Vera Blom. And starting up top as the lone striker, rather than the veteran Lena Bailey, was sophomore Amelia Malkin.

With the new lineup and formation, Florida coach Samantha Bohon was hoping to get some much-needed attacking juice against the Sooners (10-7-1, 3-6-1).

But the result was a weakened defense with an attack that was still unproductive.

The Gators took eight shots and failed to hit the target once. And a defensive mishap gave Oklahoma the game’s only goal.

In the 11th minute, the Gators were not set from a throw in and the Sooners made them pay. OU’s Hadley Murrell was free in the Florida box and bounced the ball over Gators goalie Alexa Goldberg to make it 1-0 Oklahoma.

Gators Surge Late, But Fail To Capitalize

The Gators switched to three defenders at the back with 15 minutes left in the match to try to score and it made a big difference.

Florida nearly found the back of the net when Oklahoma goalkeeper Caroline Duffy spilled a shot from Florida winger Skye Barnes. But the OU defense cleared the ball off the line before the Gators’ other winger, Delaney Tellex, could get there.

Also making a difference was Bailey, who was a spark for Florida off the bench. Her holdup play and willingness to drive at defenders helped the Gators earn some opportunities from set pieces.

But the Gators were unable to convert any of those opportunities.

Their best chance of the second half came from an excellent Madison Jones free kick, which was headed wide by defender Madison Young. The Gators also earned multiple corners late, but were not able to score on those either.

It was clear that the momentum shifted toward the Gators near the finish. But they failed to tie the match, because they could not threaten the Oklahoma goal, with zero shots hitting the target.

Up Next

Florida wraps up its season at home Wednesday night against Tennessee at 7. Oklahoma’s regular season is now complete.