Banchero’s Career Night Propels Magic Over Pacers

Jesse Bratman October 29, 2024 Basketball, NBA, Orlando Magic 5 Views

Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 50 points, as the Orlando Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 Monday night.

Banchero is the first player to drop a 50-bomb during this NBA season.

Banchero’s Brilliance

Banchero tied Tracy McGrady’s Magic record for points in a half, scoring 37.

Close First Quarter

Orlando opened the first five minutes outscoring Indiana 15-8 behind a pair of Jalen Suggs three’s and nine points from Banchero. The first quarter concluded with Indiana possessing a 36-35 lead. Banchero led all scorers with 19 points followed by Suggs’ 12 points.

Indiana had an efficient first Quarter, shooting 61% from the floor and 5-of-10 on three-point shots. Obi Toppin finished the quarter with a team-high 10 points.

Magic Pull Away in Second Quarter

Indiana’s offense regressed in the second quarter, going 6-of-17 on shots inside the arc. Orlando started the Quarter on an 11-3 run to go up 54-46, behind threes from Franz Wagner, Banchero and Suggs.

At half, Orlando was on top 71-59. Toppin was still Indiana’s leading scorer, despite not scoring in the second quarter. All-star point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished the half with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Indiana Fights Back

Indiana opened the third quarter on a 22-3 run. All-star forward Pascal Siakam was a key contributor, scoring nearly half of the teams points in that stretch. Two Moritz Wagner late-quarter threes brought the Magic back within five to start the fourth. Banchero only had four points in the quarter.

Anthony Black Clutches Up

After going back and forth for the entire fourth quarter, Haliburton hit a three to tie the game at 115 with 52.8 seconds left. Anthony Black countered immediately with a three of his own to take a 118-115 advantage with 33.3 seconds left. Myles Turner missed a hook shot, and Siakam didn’t even hit the rim on a three when the Pacers tried to respond. Orlando finished the game winning 119-115.

Up Next

The Magic (3-1) look to carry their momentum as they face the Chicago Bulls (2-2) Thursday at 8 p.m.

