Banchero’s Career Night Propels Magic Over Pacers

Share Facebook

Twitter

Paolo Banchero scored a career-high 50 points, as the Orlando Magic beat the Indiana Pacers 119-115 Monday night.

Banchero is the first player to drop a 50-bomb during this NBA season.

21yo Paolo Banchero 50 ball, a sign of things to come… Physicality. Maturity. Shotmaking. Playmaking. There may be something really special brewing down in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/ptNfOjj7LH — NBA University (@NBA_University) October 29, 2024

Banchero’s Brilliance

Banchero tied Tracy McGrady’s Magic record for points in a half, scoring 37.

Paolo Banchero becomes just the 4th player in NBA history to record 50+ PTS and 10+ REB in a game, age 21 or younger, joining: LeBron James

Jamal Mashburn

Rick Barry https://t.co/HoZsk01WJr pic.twitter.com/kYmtIctnNV — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 29, 2024

Close First Quarter

Orlando opened the first five minutes outscoring Indiana 15-8 behind a pair of Jalen Suggs three’s and nine points from Banchero. The first quarter concluded with Indiana possessing a 36-35 lead. Banchero led all scorers with 19 points followed by Suggs’ 12 points.

How about 4-for-4 from 3 to start the game? Jalen Suggs letting it rip EARLY in Orlando 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kHHChX5Y5S — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2024

Indiana had an efficient first Quarter, shooting 61% from the floor and 5-of-10 on three-point shots. Obi Toppin finished the quarter with a team-high 10 points.

Magic Pull Away in Second Quarter

Indiana’s offense regressed in the second quarter, going 6-of-17 on shots inside the arc. Orlando started the Quarter on an 11-3 run to go up 54-46, behind threes from Franz Wagner, Banchero and Suggs.

At half, Orlando was on top 71-59. Toppin was still Indiana’s leading scorer, despite not scoring in the second quarter. All-star point guard Tyrese Haliburton finished the half with nine points on 3-of-7 shooting.

Indiana Fights Back

Indiana opened the third quarter on a 22-3 run. All-star forward Pascal Siakam was a key contributor, scoring nearly half of the teams points in that stretch. Two Moritz Wagner late-quarter threes brought the Magic back within five to start the fourth. Banchero only had four points in the quarter.

Pascal Siakam's stats vs. Orlando: 26 POINTS

2 THREE POINTERS

9 REBOUNDS

4 ASSISTS

2 STEALS pic.twitter.com/TpPTGfAKIU — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) October 29, 2024

Anthony Black Clutches Up

After going back and forth for the entire fourth quarter, Haliburton hit a three to tie the game at 115 with 52.8 seconds left. Anthony Black countered immediately with a three of his own to take a 118-115 advantage with 33.3 seconds left. Myles Turner missed a hook shot, and Siakam didn’t even hit the rim on a three when the Pacers tried to respond. Orlando finished the game winning 119-115.

WHAT A GAME IN ORLANDO 🍿 Anthony Black drills the 3 to break the tie at 115! Magic at the FT line with 9.5 remaining on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/5o9gBCiWA7 pic.twitter.com/V3Qz2YenBO — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2024

Up Next

The Magic (3-1) look to carry their momentum as they face the Chicago Bulls (2-2) Thursday at 8 p.m.