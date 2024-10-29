Trio Lift Miami Past Detroit

Share Facebook

The Miami Heat kept the Detroit Pistons winless after a 106-98 win Monday in the Kaseya Center.

Despite the Heat (2-1) not playing their best ball, they were able to get a win.

Jimmy Butler had a team-high for the Heat with 23 points and seven assists. Terry Rozier poured in 20 points and Tyler Herro added 19 points.

Back-And-Forth First Half

The first two quarters consisted of the teams going back-and-forth trading baskets.

Cade Cunningham kept the Pistons in the game early by making his first seven shots.

Detroit (0-4) started to fall behind late in the second quarter when Miami took a lead late in the second quarter.

The teams could not separate in the first half until the end of the second quarter when the Heat went into halftime with an 11-point lead.

Breakaway Success

The Heat have struggled in the third quarter their last two games. Monday was no different as the Pistons outscored the Heat 26-14 in the third.

Although Detroit was able to make a run in the third quarter to take the lead, Miami got it back. The Heat outscored Detroit 28-19 in the fourth quarter en route to the win.

Cunningham struggled in the second half, shooting 2 of 11 to finish with 24 points.

The Pistons finished the game with a field-goal percentage of 38.

It wasn’t a pretty win for the Heat after shooting 15-of-47 from 3 and 43.2% from the field.

Up Next

Miami will be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (Bally Sports Sun) against the visiting New York Knicks.

Detroit stays on the road for a 7 p.m. game Wednesday (Bally Sports Detroit) against the Philadelphia 76ers.