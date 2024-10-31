UF Women’s Basketball Prepares for Competitive Season

Share Facebook

Twitter

Following Wednesday’s exhibition game win (85-46) over Flagler College, Florida women’s basketball is preparing for formidable opponents in the upcoming season.

The Gators have a talented underclassmen group who showed out during last night’s matchup. Freshmen Liv McGill and Me’Arah O’Neal started against Flagler, assisting the team as they built a wide gap against the Saints.

While coach Kelly Rae Finley said the underclassmen group was talented, the upcoming season will give the players the experience needed to enhance their skills.

Building the Gators

During the offseason, the coaching staff focused on building the player’s defensive IQ and playmaking. Rae Finley said she focused on rebounding and the overall understanding of the game defensively.

Another aspect the coaches dialed in on was working with the Gators’ versatility. Several players on the team can enhance performance in different positions, so the staff implemented different coaching techniques and strategies to produce effective results. Rae Finley said that due to the high versatility of the team, they often play positionless basketball, meaning that substitutions are based on which player could best serve a spot on the court at a certain time.

Challenges on the Schedule

With new additions to the Southeastern Conference, the Gators’ schedule is especially competitive. Texas and Oklahoma, both top 10 teams in the AP Top 25 Poll, were part of the Big 12 before switching into the SEC.

Previous SEC schools also prove to be formidable opponents. Florida will be matched up against teams like South Carolina and LSU, No. 1 and No. 7 on the AP Top 25 Poll, respectively.

Outside of the SEC, the Gators will face challenging non-conference opponents, including No. 15 UNC and No. 19 Florida State.

Season Opener

Florida will look for a victory in its first game to help build confidence for new and returning players.

The Gators will kick off their season at home against Florida Atlantic on Monday.

The game will start at 7 p.m. ET on the SEC Network.