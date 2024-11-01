Dolphins Set to Face Off Against Bills in AFC East Showdown

Share Facebook

In a much anticipated rivalry matchup , the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. in Highmark Stadium. The teams previously matched up in week 2, where the Bills reigned victorious 31-10.

The Dolphins sit at 2-6 losing four of the last five contests following starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa‘s concussion suffered in the previous matchup with the Bills. The Bills sit at 6-2, with a 4-2 record since the last time the two sides squared off.

Miami’s Quarterback Woes

The Dolphins employed a pass heavy offense in 2023, with Tagovailoa leading the NFL in passing yards. Star wide receiver Tyreek Hill also led the NFL in receiving yards, with an impressive 1,799 yards. Hill finished sixth in MVP voting in 2023, the highest of any wide receiver last season.

The Dolphins continued their pass heavy offense in week 1, with Tagovailoa passing for 338 yards in a 20-17 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Miami’s gameplan was derailed in week 2 against the Bills, as Tagovailoa suffered a concussion late in the third quarter.

Tagovailoa’s concussion was deemed serious enough for the quarterback to be placed on injury reserve, missing four games for Miami. The Dolphins rotated quarterbacks in Tagovailoa’s absence, testing out three different options under center.

In 2024, Hill sits at 41st in the NFL in receiving yards, with the team at 26th in team passing yards. No quarterback reached 200 yards passing in a game during Tagovailoa’s absence.

Bills Defense Rolls

Much of the Bills impressive 6-2 start lies with their defense. Buffalo’s defense produced a strong performance in 2023, where the team finished top 10 in both points allowed and yards allowed per game.

Buffalo lead the NFL in turnover differential at +11, a better differential than the team finished with in 2023. Buffalo’s Dorian Williams is tied for the NFL lead in fumble recoveries this season, with two.

The scoring defense of the Bills has held up strong this season. The Bills defense averages 18.3 points against per game, good for sixth in the NFL.

Keys to Victory

The Bills will be looking to repeat what went right in their week 2 meeting against Miami. Bills starting running back James Cook had a successful outing in the previous matchup, averaging 7.1 yards per carry and scoring two touchdowns.

The Bills were able to force three turnovers in the previous encounter with Miami, including a pick six by corner Ja’Marcus Ingram.

https://twitter.com/PFF/status/1834414468992041196

The Dolphins need to get Hill going on offense, with the star receiver on pace to log under 1,000 yards in a season for the first time since 2019. In the Dolphins two victories this season, Hill averaged 99 receiving yards per game, compared to 33 in their five loses.

The Dolphins take on the Bills Sunday at 1 p.m. on CBS.