Florida women's basketball guard Kenza Salgues attempts a layup in the second half of the exhibition game against Flagler College at the O'Connell Center on Oct. 30, 2024. [Ella Thompson/WRUF]

Florida Women’s Basketball Opens Season Against FAU

Adam Edelin November 4, 2024 College Basketball, Feature Sports News, Gators Sports, Gators Women's Basketball 43 Views

Deep into an underwhelming football season for Florida fans, basketball arrives with new hope for success in Gainesville.

The ’24-’25 season begins tonight at 7 for the Florida women’s basketball team when it hosts Florida Atlantic University in the O’Dome.

The Gators aim for improvement following a 16-16 season when they missed the NCAA Tournament. Florida was rated the 14th best team in the SEC, a downgrade from 11th last year, presumably due to leading scorer Aliyah Matharu transferring to Baylor.

Historic Recruiting For Florida

Florida has low fan expectation going into the season after a .500 finish last year. The SEC has only become more challenging with its two-team expansion: Texas and Oklahoma.

The Gators did pull in one of their best recruiting classes in recent years this offseason. The 10th-best recruiting class in the country brings new skills to the court for the Gators.

Freshman guard Liv McGill makes her college basketball debut tonight. The No. 7 prospect in the country is the highest-ranked recruit in Florida history. McGill played 24 minutes in Florida’s exhibition game against Flagler, dropping eight points and grabbing five rebounds.

Fourth-year coach Kelly Rae Finley has high praise for McGill:

“She’s an old-school point guard, a floor general. She’s got a steadiness to her game, a good pace.”

Other notable recruits:

  • No. 25-ranked Kylee Kitts from Oviedo.
  • No.33-ranked Me’Arah O’Neal from Houston, Texas. She’s the daughter of Hall of Fame NBA player Shaquille O’Neal.

With high-ranked recruits in addition to veteran returnees, Florida is confident of improving this season. Finley promises a more versatile offense, where starters play multiple positions on the court:

Matchup

FAU comes off its third consecutive losing season. The Owls finished 11-19 last season, 6-12 in AAC play.

FAU has five returning players and eight new players on the roster. Promising 6-foot-6 recruit Lovisa Asbrink Hose is from Stockholm and played at Lulea Gymnasieskola, the most accomplished high school for basketball in Sweden.

The Owls should be an easy non-conference opponent for Florida, who are 7-1 all-time against FAU.

UF’s first-year assistant coach Susie Gardner defeated Florida Atlantic 70-62 last season when she was the head coach at Mercer College.

Where To Watch

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+ and ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF.

Tags

About Adam Edelin

Check Also

Florida Women’s Basketball Shows Off Freshman Talent In 85-46 Exhibition Win

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team tuned up Wednesday for the start of the season …

© 2024 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties