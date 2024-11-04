Florida Basketball Tips Off Season Against Somber USF

Share Facebook

The No.21 Florida Gators men’s basketball team opens its season tonight in Jacksonville against the USF Bulls, who are dealing with the passing of coach Amir Abdur-Rahim.

Florida is ranked to start the season for the first time since 2019.

BASKETBALL IS BACK. USF

@ 8:30

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Remembering Abdur-Rahim

The Abdur-Rahim died Oct. 24 at the age of 43 after surgical complications in Tampa. Abdur-Rahim flipped Kennesaw from a 1-28 record to an Atlantic Sun Conference title and a NCAA Tournament berth in 2022. He then led the USF basketball program to a record 25 wins and its first regular-season conference championship in his first season.

The university is still saddened by his sudden passing, but the team pushes on in his memory.

USF named associated head coach Ben Fletcher as interim head coach. Abdur-Rahim, whose memorial service was Saturday in Tampa, will be remembered in a moment of silence before the game.

https://twitter.com/USFMBB/status/1850202645748690968

Look At Gators

Coach Tom Golden is entering his third season with the Gators and has focused on continuing to build the program after making huge strides in his second season. Florida went 24-12 last season, the most wins since 2017, and played in the SEC Championship Game for the first time in 10 years. UF also made its first NCAA Tournament since 2021.

The Gators spent a lot of practice time this summer and preseason working on their ball-screen and on-ball coverage. The hard work showed in a scrimmage against the College of Charleston in putting up a 41.8-percent defense.

taking last year's work to the next level 🔋 Episode 2 of All Access: Florida Gators Men’s Basketball presented by @RBAFlorida https://t.co/ACmbwdV2br | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/fnMbyaazMP — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) October 30, 2024

Players To Watch

Will Richard and All-SEC senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. are among some of the returnees for the Gators. Alex Condon, the All-SEC Freshman last season, joins the two as a 2024-25 starter.

Three transfer will make their debut for UF: fifth-year guard Alijah Martin, sophomore center Rueben Chinyelu and junior forward Sam Alexis, who has never played a college game in his home state of Florida until now.

Where To watch

Florida will take on USF at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville at 8:30 p.m. (SEC Network and joined in progress on ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF).