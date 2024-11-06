Florida Gators vs FAMU Rattlers Women’s Basketball Preview

Share Facebook

Coming off a strong season-opening win, the Florida Gators women’s basketball team (1-0) will face the FAMU Rattlers (0-1) on Thursday at 5 p.m. in the Stephen O’Connell Center.

Off to a Good Start

The Florida Gators women’s basketball team started its 2024-25 season with a dominant home-opener win against FAU on Monday, securing an 82-54 victory. The Gators scored over 20 points in three of the game’s four quarters.

Game leaders included senior guard Jeriah Warren with a total of 21 points, junior forward Alexia Gassett with seven rebounds, and freshman guard Liv McGill with six assists. Along with others, their performances helped the Gators control the game from start to finish.

UF head coach Kelly Rae Finley expressed her satisfaction with the team’s overall performance. Leadership from senior Ra Shaya Kyle and Warren has enhanced the team’s dynamics and communication. This season, the team is prioritizing its chemistry. This will ensure that any adversity the Gators may encounter during the remainder of their season will be managable.

Through the team’s leadership and dynamics, it fosters improvements for each athlete individually. Athletes such as McGill and fellow freshman Me’Arah O’Neal can continue to improve their game.

Moving forward, Finley looks forward to continuing to improve and keeping her squad’s drive consistent throughout all quarters of game.

Lady Rattlers

Unlike the Florida Gators, the FAMU Rattlers are coming off a lost to the Howard Bisons, 78-66. After starting the game only two points behind early on, the team struggled to score for the remainder of the game. Going forward, the Rattlers will need to focus on maximizing their shots attempts to continue putting points on the board throughout the entire game.