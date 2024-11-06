No. 14 Texas A&M Heads into Bye Week After First SEC Loss

Share Facebook

Twitter

The No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies head into Week 11 on a bye.

Slow Start with Quick Recovery

The Aggies started the 2024 season with a 23-13 loss against Notre Dame. They took the first lead of the game with a field goal in their first possession. Notre Dame was able to tie the game 3-3 quickly after. The Aggies and Fighting Irish took turns taking the lead throughout the game until the Irish scored a touchdown and field goal, ending the game 23-13.

Texas A&M was able to leave its first contest behind and win its next 7 games. The Aggies defeated Florida, Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi State and LSU in the SEC, and McNeese and Bowling Green in out-of-conference games.

In Week 9, Texas A&M upset LSU at home. The Aggies trailed 10-7 in the first half, but immediately turned things around. The TAMU defense held the Tigers scoreless in the third quarter and forced two interceptions. Texas A&M took the 21-17 lead in the third quarter after scoring two touchdowns. Their momentum continued as in the fourth quarter, as the Aggies scored 17 more points and gave up one touchdown to make the final score 38-23.

Aggie Coach Mike Elko expressed his pride for the team’s culture and toughness for playing all four quarters of the game.

Last week, the South Carolina Gamecocks upset the Aggies 44-20. The Gamecocks scored early and often, overpowering the Aggies in all aspects of the game. Texas A&M scored all 20 of its points in the first half, tying the game. The Gamecocks dominated in the second half, scoring 24 points while stopping every TAMU possession.

This game was Texas A&M’s first SEC loss of the season. Coach Elko does not want the program to have to lose in order to fix the problems that occur.

#Aggies HC Mike Elko on whether A&M's first SEC loss might've came at an opportune time to get the players refocused: "No, I hate losing… we want to grow to be a program that doesn't have to do that. I'd prefer to keep winning." #GigEm pic.twitter.com/l0wW3VEpT5 — Parker Rehm (@parker_rehm) November 4, 2024

Bye Week Plan

This coming bye week is the Aggies’ second of the season. Coach Elko stressed the importance on “staying sharp throughout the week” in order to continue to be strong throughout the season. The team has to respond to the poor moments from the South Carolina loss and become more hungry in order to win their next three games.

Coach Elko announced this week that junior running back Le’Veon Moss is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury that occurred during the first half of the South Carolina game. This season, he currently ranks third in the SEC in rushing with 765 yards and is tied for third in the conference with 10 rushing touchdowns. Junior Amari Daniels will most likely take over his starting position over. He has already compiked 466 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season.

Looking Forward

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released their first ranking this week, and Texas A&M currently sits at the 14th spot.

The Aggies will use the bye week to reset and prepare for New Mexico State. The game will be covered live on the SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 16.