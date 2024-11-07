Top-20 Matchup In Oxford: No. 16 Ole Miss Takes On No. 3 Georgia

A much anticipated SEC matchup is happening at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday. No. 16 Ole Miss (7-2, 3-2 SEC) hosts No. 3 Georgia (7-1, 5-1) at 3:30 p.m.

Georgia has dominated this series by winning 11 of the last 12 meetings.

Dart vs. Beck

This is a battle of two top quarterbacks in the SEC.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has struggled recently. Beck has thrown 11 interceptions this season, including three in last week’s win against Florida.

Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin discusses his thoughts on the Georgia quarterback:

Jaxson Dart has been spectacular for the Rebels. Dart leads the SEC in Total QBR, passing touchdowns with 21 and completion percentage. He also set Ole Miss records for yards passing and touchdown throws in a single game after his record-breaking performance against Arkansas last week. Dart threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

Previously

Georgia is coming off of a win against the Gators that wasn’t all that easy for the Bulldogs. Georgia won 34-20 in Jacksonville after freshman quarterback DJ Lagway left the game with a left hamstring injury when the Gators were up 10-3 in the second quarter. Even though the Bulldogs won, they looked beatable.

Georgia has won four consecutive games by double digits since its seven-point loss at Alabama on Sept. 28.

Kiffin discusses how his team has been preparing for Georgia:

Ole Miss looked really good in their dominating 63-31 win against Arkansas.

Key Matchups

In this last month of the season each game is critical for these top teams to get a win to remain in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs.

A win for Ole Miss may just put it back in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. A win for Georgia would solidify its spot.

Ole Miss ranks first in ESPN’s Game Control Metric. The Rebels are outscoring opponents by 28.9 points this season. The Ole Miss offense is fast-paced. The high-tempo approach is used to wear down opponents. The Rebels racked up 695 yards of total offense against Arkansas.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart discusses his thoughts on Ole Miss:

The matchup between Georgia’s suffocating defense and Ole Miss’s tiring offense will be an even. Each team needs to get the best of each other in these categories to win.

Beck has to eliminate turnovers against a Ole Miss defense that will take every opportunity to capitalize.

The Georgia defense is the key. Earlier this season, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 1 Texas, 30-15. In that game, the Bulldog defense had seven sacks and forced four turnovers.