Sunshine State’s Rough Weekend

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Sunshine State had a rough weekend on the football field, going 0-11 before the Miami Dolphins prevented the 0-fer Monday by beating the Los Angeles Rams

Every state team in the FBS, FCS and the NFL’s Bucs and Jaguars were responsible for the debacle.

https://twitter.com/CFBONFOX/status/1856035789248802855

Tough Year

While this weekend was heartbreaking for fans of Florida teams, the results sum up the year the state has had.

The Florida Gators and South Florida are 4-5, UCF is 4-6, Florida State is 1-9 and the Jaguars are 2-8.

The biggest surprise of the year is the fall of Florida state.

FSU has gone from a team who went undefeated in the regular season to a team that can’t find a way to win.

Although things may be bleak for Florida, at least one team still has something to play for — the Miami Hurricanes.

The Hurricanes are 9-1 after losing Saturday to Georgia Tech and are still playing for a lot this season.

Miami has dropped in the rankings to No. 12, but are still in the hunt for a chance to make the 12-team college football playoff bracket.

Tough Losses

This has never happened. Ever. Florida's FBS/FCS/NFL teams are a combined 0-11 on the same weekend. Only the Dolphins (tomorrow night) can save the state now. FBS: FAU, Florida, Miami, FSU, USF, UCF all lost. FCS: FAMU, Bethune and Stetson all lost. NFL: Jags and Bucs lost. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 10, 2024

This is the first time that all FBS, FCS and NFL teams went winless on the same weekend, according to Associated Press sports writer Tim Reynolds.

Both Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville lost their NFL games by less than a touchdown.

Tampa Bay started the season looking like it was going to dominate the NFC South, but injuries have derailed the season so far.

Jacksonville hasn’t been able to establish its identity on both sides of the ball.

This has been the poorest year for college football in the state, as only one team is above .500