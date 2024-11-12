Florida Women’s Basketball Continues Home Action Tonight

Share Facebook

The Florida women’s basketball team is looking to secure another home victory tonight against Chicago State after two dominating wins last week.

Florida (2-0) defeated Florida Atlantic (1-1) on Nov. 4th and Florida A&M (0-3) on Thursday.

Florida’s 100-Plus Point Win

Florida’s had an all-commanding performance against FAMU, resulting in a 102-67 win, the Gators’ first 100-plus point performance since Dec. 17, 2023.

Guard Liv McGill became the first Gator freshman in nearly 19 years to begin her collegiate career with double-digit scoring efforts: 14 points against FAU and 21 against FAMU.

“Turning up my defense a notch, that’s what really gets me going. Coach Kelly is encouraging me and my teammates by just telling us we got this,” McGill said. “Playing defense helps me get in my groove. My teammates sharing the ball, passing the ball in, and getting defensive stops – that’s what really got me going.”

McGill led the Gators in points against the Rattlers, scoring 17 in the first half alone, while securing a career-high total.

Senior center Ra Shaya Kyle followed with 19 points and 12 rebounds, her first double-double of the season. Against Florida A&M, Kyle picked up her 13th double-double of her Gator career.

Kyle continued her streak of opening games with points for the Gators. The senior racked up eight points and four rebounds in just the first quarter.

Returning from her injury, Kyle has been a force, ending Thursday’s game with 100-percent shooting from the field (7-7).

Four other Gators hit double-digits for scoring, including senior forward Alexia Dizeko with a career-high 13, senior guards Jeriah Warren (13) and Kenza Salgues (12) and junior forward Alexia Gassett (11).

Freshman guard Daviane Mindoudi Ongbakahoumb also secured her first collegiate points for the Gators with a 3-pointer. She totaled five points on the night.

More Home Action

Florida goes after a 3-0 start at 7 tonight against the Chicago State Cougars (0-3) at the O’Connell Center (SEC Network+, ESPN Gainesville 98.1-FM /850-AM)