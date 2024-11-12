Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive back John Saunders Jr. (5) reacts after an interception during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

New College Football Playoff Rankings will be Revealed Tuesday

The second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Recent Upsets 

The first weekend of November brought several top teams shocking upsets. One included a SEC and top 25 showdown as No. 3 Georgia traveled to No. 16 Ole Miss. Ole Miss was able to secure the win through an outstanding defensive effort that stumped Georgia’s offense.

Another upset included No.4 Miami getting beat on the road by unranked Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech kept control of the game the whole time. The result of this game allowed for the Yellow Jackets to become bowl eligible and revealed areas of weakness for the Hurricanes.

Both Georgia and Miami can expect to drop in the rankings as the committee takes into account the recent losses. They can hope to land within the top 15 still due to other teams that have recently lost and the overall strength of schedules of teams in the top 25.

Who Remains Undefeated?

Four teams remain undefeated this season in college football. The teams that find themselves in this category are No.1 Oregon, No.8 Indiana, No.9 BYU and  No.25 Army.

In the last weeks of the regular season, there are a few threats to some of these teams perfect seasons. The Indiana Hoosiers have a bye week during Week 12, but after, travel to Ohio State.

Indiana’s last win against Ohio State was in 1988.

Army also has a bye for Week 12, and then head to their toughest matchup this season in No. 10 Notre Dame. A win for both Indiana and Army during Week 14 would put them in the best spot for postseason football.

Stay Tuned

On Tuesday, certain questions regarding top teams fresh losses will come to a head. Not to mention, the committee will showcase their thoughts on what certain teams need, as the season’s end draws near, to be in playoff contention.

To catch the live reveal of the second official College Football Playoff rankings tune into ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.

