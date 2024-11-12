New College Football Playoff Rankings will be Revealed Tuesday

Share Facebook

The second 2024 College Football Playoff rankings will be unveiled Tuesday starting at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Recent Upsets

The first weekend of November brought several top teams shocking upsets. One included a SEC and top 25 showdown as No. 3 Georgia traveled to No. 16 Ole Miss. Ole Miss was able to secure the win through an outstanding defensive effort that stumped Georgia’s offense.

Another upset included No.4 Miami getting beat on the road by unranked Georgia Tech.

GEORGIA TECH WINS IT ON WILD ENDING 😱 😱 Miami could’ve kneeled to end the game… (via @accnetwork) pic.twitter.com/qmeWkvZx5R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 8, 2023

Georgia Tech kept control of the game the whole time. The result of this game allowed for the Yellow Jackets to become bowl eligible and revealed areas of weakness for the Hurricanes.

Both Georgia and Miami can expect to drop in the rankings as the committee takes into account the recent losses. They can hope to land within the top 15 still due to other teams that have recently lost and the overall strength of schedules of teams in the top 25.

Who Remains Undefeated?

Four teams remain undefeated this season in college football. The teams that find themselves in this category are No.1 Oregon, No.8 Indiana, No.9 BYU and No.25 Army.

4 undefeated teams in 3 different conferences remain 👀 What conference will be the last one standing? pic.twitter.com/XFWmEfoWdz — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2024

In the last weeks of the regular season, there are a few threats to some of these teams perfect seasons. The Indiana Hoosiers have a bye week during Week 12, but after, travel to Ohio State.

Indiana’s last win against Ohio State was in 1988.

Army also has a bye for Week 12, and then head to their toughest matchup this season in No. 10 Notre Dame. A win for both Indiana and Army during Week 14 would put them in the best spot for postseason football.

Stay Tuned

You know what day it is. The College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings will be revealed tonight on @espn at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET between tonight's college men's basketball games at the State Farm Champions Classic in Atlanta!#CFBPlayoff 🏈🏆@ESPNCFB • @ESPNPR pic.twitter.com/dIyKZq5FfQ — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) November 12, 2024

On Tuesday, certain questions regarding top teams fresh losses will come to a head. Not to mention, the committee will showcase their thoughts on what certain teams need, as the season’s end draws near, to be in playoff contention.

To catch the live reveal of the second official College Football Playoff rankings tune into ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET.