Gainesville Boys Basketball Looks For State Success

By Brooke Bastedo and Elizabeth Landen

The Gainesville High School Hurricanes boys basketball team is looking to repeat last season’s district championship. GHS also hopes to extend its run in the state tournament.

Last season star player Cornelius White hit the game-winning shot against Buchholz to win the district championship for Gainesville High.

“That shot gave me a lot of confidence,” White said at Friday’s North Central Florida High School Basketball Media Day at GHS. “So this year I feel like if it comes down to any clutch situations, put the ball in my hands and I can apply.”

With his increased confidence, White plans to lead his team on and off the court this year. His most anticipated games of the season are against Williston (Nov. 6) and Buchholz (Dec. 13).

White has offers from several Division III schools, including Mitchell College, Sage College, Dean College and Florida Gateway College. He has not made a decision, but it is anticipated he will once the season is over.

The Gainesville High School coach Mike Barnes is also optimistic for the season. Barnes previously worked as the freshman and JV coach at GHS before being promoted to varsity coach in 2021.

The Hurricanes have improved from a 10-12 record in 2021 to last season’s 18-12 record along with the district title under Barnes:

Barnes said he believes GHS will go the distance this season and make it through to the state tourney again.

“Going through those trials and tribulations over the course of the season will really get us better once we get into the playoff,” Barnes said.

He said he feels after the season ends, the seniors will have more college offers. He said he anticipates two or three of his players to move on to play basketball in college next year.

One of these players waiting for more offers is Brian Smith. The senior guard is going into his third year on the Hurricanes varsity:

Although he has not received any college offers yet, Smith said he believes they will come by the end of the season. He said this season he is most excited for state final four in Lakeland and to continue competing with his teammates.

Up Next

Gainesville will begin its season at home at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 against the Ocala North Marion Colts.