Newberry Prepares For Postseason Showdown Against Palatka

Jauntre' Gray November 13, 2024 High School Sports, Newberry High School 14 Views

Entering the 2024 high school football postseason, the Newberry Panthers (8-2) will host the Palatka Panthers (7-3) this Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Class 2A regional quarterfinals.

Newberry wrapped up its season with a seven-game winning streak, tallying only two losses in the beginning of the season to Hawthorne and Vanguard.

With their several dominant wins throughout the season, the Panthers hope to continue their momentum. While they encountered minor challenges offensively, the Panthers remained consistent defensively.

Athletes like defensive lineman Jarquez Carter, running back Kaleb Woods and wide receiver Hayden Moore have served as leaders for the Panthers. These young men have helped the Panthers to be successful on both ends of the ball.

Head coach Edward Johnson, strategic with his team’s schedule entering this season, believes they are well-prepared. By facing tough opponents and putting in their hard work, Johnson is confident his team is ready for the road ahead.

Round Two Between The Two Squads

Earlier this season, the Newberry Panthers defeated the Palatka Panthers 32-0. Having compiled a team total of 82 tackles, 424 yards and four touchdowns, Newberry hopes to replicate this same success against Palatka this Friday.

Palatka struggled on both sides of the ball. With a total of just 32 tackles and 178 yards, Palatka struggled to stop Newberry both offensively and defensively.

In order to find success this postseason, the Newberry Panthers must maintain discipline throughout their games. Facing challenging opponents, consistency offensively for Newberry will be crucial for the team to continue.

Meanwhile, the Palatka Panthers need to prioritize finding momentum on both ends of the ball. They must focus on quick snaps and improvements offensively.

