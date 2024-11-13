Vanderbilt Quarterback Diego Pavia Faces Setback In Request For Extra Eligibility

Share Facebook

Vanderbilt’s breakout graduate quarterback Diego Pavia faced a setback in his lawsuit against the NCAA on Tuesday when his request for a temporary restraining order (TRO) was denied.

Pavia filed a federal lawsuit in Nashville last Friday, arguing that his two seasons at a junior college should not count toward his Division I eligibility. His claim centers around the fact that he could not benefit from his name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights at the time.

The case remains unresolved, as Judge William Campbell paused further proceedings, leaving Pavia’s eligibility in question.

In his ruling, Judge William Campbell stated, “Given that Plaintiff has almost certainly been aware of the challenged bylaws and his ineligibility to play college football in the 2025-26 season for quite some time, and has been discussing possible resolution with the NCAA, the Court is not persuaded that an ex parte order is justified.”

With the transfer portal set to open on Dec. 9, Pavia has expressed concerns that his unresolved eligibility status could hinder his ability to negotiate with Vanderbilt regarding his future with the program.

Pavia’s Breakthrough With Vanderbilt

Pavia, a native of Albuquerque, New Mexico, had no FBS offers coming out of high school. After two seasons at the New Mexico Military Institute, he continued his career at New Mexico State before transferring to Vanderbilt for the 2024 season.

In his lawsuit, Pavia alleges that the NCAA and its member institutions “have entered an illegal agreement to restrain and suppress competition,” accusing them of violating the Sherman Act. The Vanderbilt star contends that junior college transfers face unfair eligibility restrictions compared to students who begin their collegiate careers at NCAA institutions as freshmen.

The initial complaint argues, “Specifically, the JUCO Eligibility Bylaws limit athletes who begin their college careers at junior colleges to only two or three seasons of NCAA Division I football, as opposed to the four seasons of competition (and NIL Compensation opportunities) available to all other NCAA Division I football players.”

Ryan Downton, Pavia’s attorney, told The Tennessean that while the quarterback was “disappointed,” he was “not surprised” by the judge’s decision to allow the NCAA to defend its position.

Pavia has been a standout performer for Vanderbilt this season, leading the Commodores to a 6-4 record—a significant achievement for a team that many underestimated before the season began. Most notably, Pavia spearheaded Vanderbilt’s stunning 40-35 victory over No. 1 Alabama in Nashville. This marked the program’s first-ever win against an AP top-five opponent.

The senior quarterback has thrown for 1,843 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, solidifying his reputation as one of the team’s most impactful players.