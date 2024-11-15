Bridges, Gator Football Look to ‘Bring That Swagger Back’

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gators football team has endured more than its share of adversity this season.

And defensive back Trikweze Bridges is a player who has exemplified that adversity.

In a news conference Wednesday, the senior spoke at length about the Gators getting back on track following last week’s blowout loss at Texas.

While acknowledging that the Gators defense failed to reach expectations against the Longhorns, Bridges expressed trust in secondary coach Will Harris and his fellow Gator defensive backs.

Getting That Swagger Back

During the 49-17 loss in Austin, the Florida defense struggled to prevent big plays. The Gators (4-5, 2-3 SEC) surrendered 12 plays that each gained more than 20 yards.

Bridges chalked the poor performance down to the Gators hurting themselves more than the Longhorns hurting them.

And he has a point. Several times against the Longhorns, there appeared to be blown coverages and breakdowns in communication on the back end of the Gators defense.

In fact, the game’s first touchdown was a result of miscommunication. Two Florida defenders followed Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo, leaving fellow wideout Matthew Golden wide open for a 29-yard score.

Although Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian is known for his creative play design and aggressive play-calling, there is no excuse for leaving a player wide open.

Against an excellent Texas team, the Gators needed to control the controllable, and they were unable to do so.

But Bridges remains faithful in his coaches and teammates, and that Florida can get its swagger back.

Bridges Trusts Harris, Fellow DBs

Although Harris, 36, is in his first year as the Gators’ secondary coach, he has earned the trust of Bridges and the Florida defensive backs:

And it isn’t hard to see why. Prior to joining the Gators, Harris helped develop one of the top secondaries in the nation as Washington’s secondary coach from 2018 to 2021.

His presence has been a boon for Bridges, who has played all over the Florida secondary this season. Bridges’ best performance came in the home rout against Kentucky, when he posted 10 tackles and also excelled in coverage.

Trikweze Bridges vs Kentucky Team high 10 tackles (five solo) Allowed one reception for one yard on five targets. One interception. pic.twitter.com/NpaMBnXwAt — Nick Marcinko (@marcinko_nick) October 20, 2024

And although it’s his first year at Florida after transferring from Oregon, Bridges has become a leader for this Gator defense.

His understanding of both the safety and cornerback positions has allowed him to assist his teammates and provide them with the tools they need to improve:

And they will need to improve to handle the talented wide receivers of No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2), which the Gators face starting at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (ABC, ESPN 98.1-FM/850-AM WRUF) on Florida Field.

Ironically, Bridges, as a four-star recruit in high school, received an offer from the Tigers and had them in his top-five schools before eventually committing to Oregon.

Bridges and Florida have their work cut out for them against LSU. But with Ben Hill Griffin Stadium behind them and quarterback DJ Lagway returning from injury, the Gators have a chance to take down the Tigers for the first time since 2018.