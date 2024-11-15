Dolphins Look to Splash the Raiders

Share Facebook

The Miami Dolphins (3-6) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) Sunday in the Sunshine State.

Dolphins Break the Losing Streak

As the Dolphins come off a big win against the L.A. Rams, excitement is high. The win broke Miami’s three-game losing streak, and may have changed the tides for the rest of the season.

Defensively, Miami came out strong. The Dolphins held the Rams to two three-and-out possessions and no touchdowns. With one interception, four sacks and 71 total tackles the Rams were held to a total of 15 points.

Even though it wasn’t the most pretty win, it showed that the Dolphins can win nasty. Coming into the rest of the season with this mentality can strengthen the Dolphins’ game.

Raiders Focus

A big point the Raiders must focus on to beat Miami is their speed.

Locking down wide receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, will shut down a big part of the Dolphin offense. Both players are fast with or without the ball in their hands.

The question is will the Raiders have enough speed to match up with them on defense.

One way for the Raiders to fight this speed is to outplay them physically. Whether its on the line or fighting for a pass, the intensity Las Vegas brings to each snap is vital.

Las Vegas Offense

Gardner Minshew II will be the starting quarterback for the Raiders as they head to Miami. Minshew has completed 67% of his passes this season and has thrown eight interceptions.

TD No. 2 for BROCK BOWERS!!!#LVvsCIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/SWkOwo6uD0 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 3, 2024

However, the Raider run game is looking weak. Las Vegas ranks dead last in the NFL in rushing yards with only 692 yards. On top of that, their average of 3.5 yards per carry also is last in the league.

Their leading rusher is Alexander Mattison, with 92 carries for 301 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Zamir White follows with 60 carries for 174 yards and one rushing touchdown.

Game Time

The Dolphins lead the all-time regular season series against the Raiders 19-18-1, dating back to 1966.

The teams will kick it off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.