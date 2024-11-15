Battle For Mayor’s Cup: South Carolina Vs. Missouri

Share Facebook

The No. 23 South Carolina Gamecocks hosts No. 24 Missouri Tigers on Saturday. Game is 4:15 p.m. (SEC Network) at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C.

High Stakes

Saturday’s winner will take possession of the Mayor’s Cup, a trophy that goes to the winning team of the two SEC schools that are in Columbia (Columbia, Mo. and Columbia, S.C).

Missouri (7-2, 3-2 SEC) has won the last five meetings and nine of the 14 total matchups against South Carolina (6-3, 4-3).

Rankings

The Tigers are No. 24 in the AP poll and No. 21 in the Coaches’ poll.

The Gamecocks, with their past three wins, have moved into the top 25 of both rankings at No.23.

Injuries

Brady Cook, the Missouri quarterback, is listed as doubtful. Cook did not play against Oklahoma due to a hand/wrist injury he suffered against Alabama. Mookie Cooper, a wide receiver, is listed as doubtful.

Missouri has five players listed as out, two as doubtful and one as questionable.

South Carolina has three players listed as out, one as doubtful and two as probable.

To take up the mantle for Missouri, former Notre Dame and Arizona State QB Drew Pyne filled in against Oklahoma. Pyne performed well, completing 14 of 27 passes for 143 yards, 3 TDs and no interceptions. Because Cook can’t go, Pyne is expected to fill in again.

See you soon 🤙 pic.twitter.com/Is0DLz7JWF — Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) November 11, 2024

Coaches’ Opinion

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz shared this thoughts on the contest:

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer looks to keep on the hot streak: