Dooley Grades The Gators: Team Win For Florida Against LSU

Pat Dooley, co-host of The Tailgate on WRUF, grades the Gators after an electric Saturday night in The Swamp where the Gators beat No. 21 LSU 27-16 to break a five-game losing streak against the Tigers.

OFFENSE: B

First half: It certainly did not start out well with penalties on three of the first four offensive plays. But the Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) were a different team with DJ Lagway back. The Gators ran only 21 plays and still scored 10 points. Florida also seemed allergic to keeping the ball on the ground with only eight rushing attempts.

Second half: It was clear that Lagway was not going to run the ball either on scrambles or designed read options and LSU (6-4, 3-3) knew that holding Florida to 70 yards in the third quarter. But the fourth quarter was different as the Gators outscored the corn-dog eaters 14-3.

For the game: This was a strange offensive game plan that was focused on the pass until Jadan Baugh clinched the game with his 55-yard touchdown run. Florida only ran 14 times in the game, but it all worked out in the end.

DEFENSE: A-

First half: It was certainly better than the last first half this team played. At the same time, the Gators allowed 8-of-12 third-down conversions which is why the offense couldn’t get on the field enough. The defense was out there for 46 plays in the half.

Second half: Florida showed a pass rush like we have never seen this season. The Gators made all of the big plays necessary to win a game like this despite LSU dominating the time of possession. Tyreek Sapp and Shemar James deserve some more NIL money.

For the game: This defense was embarrassed last week and certainly it was huge that these guys kept fighting and turned in one of their best performances of the Billy Napier Era. The front line really got the job done and Florida only allowed the 16 points despite losing the time of possession battle by more than 23 minutes.

SPECIAL TEAMS:A-

First half: Well done, Trey Smack. The 49-yard field goal was a beauty and gave the Gators the lead. Also, the kickoff coverage was excellent and Jeremy Crawshaw had both of his punts go inside the 20.

Second half: Big kicks by Smack, especially the career-long 55-yarder to tie the game with 3:07 to go in the third quarter. Crawshaw had two more punts that ended up inside the 20 in the second half.

For the game: The special teams were a cohesive unit and certainly helped Florida get the win. It had to be especially uplifting for Smack after his big miss in Austin. I’m not sure I’d trade Florida’s two kickers for anybody’s.

OVERALL: A-

In some ways, this was Billy Napier football. The early penalties, the struggles on offense. And then, something wonderful happened and you saw where this program could be heading. Florida finally got some breaks, played with its hair on fire and ended all of the hopes and dreams for the LSU team this season. Happy birthday to me.

WRUF.com sports columnist Pat Dooley can be heard on “The Tailgate” along with Jeff Cardozo from 4-6 p.m. Monday-Friday on 98.1-FM/AM-850 WRUF.