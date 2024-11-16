Miami Hands Florida Women’s Basketball First Loss

Share Facebook

In a revolutionary update: Basketball is one of many sports that requires you to score more points than the other team to win. Florida seemed to struggle with that concept Saturday.

The Gators notched a season-low 73 points behind a 49.2% shooting percentage en route to their first loss of the year. Miami outlasted UF to an 83-73 victory in the matinee at the O’Connell Center.

Regression To The Mean

The Florida women’s basketball team (3-1) wasn’t an offensive juggernaut last season. Putting up 74.7 points per game, the Gators were in various close contests.

This year, it looked like that may be different. Florida averaged 96 points per game through its first three contests, defeating teams by an average margin of 44 points. UF reverted to its past self today.

Playing non-Power Four opponents can boost your scoring potential because when the Gators stumbled out of the tunnel against Miami (3-0), their offense looked a shell of what it was the past few games. Florida shot 31.8% from 3, its lowest total of the young season. That, paired with Florida’s lack of offensive rebounding (six in the game), spelled doomed.

Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley was content with the fight the Gators showed as the game rolled on.

“This was the first time this team has felt adversity,” Finley said. “I liked our resolve … That’s a sign of poise.”

Florida’s lone offensive bright spot came in senior guard Jeriah Warren’s 25 points. She pulled the Gators within four points late in the third quarter, but Florida couldn’t draw closer.

UF’s recent scoring stars, freshman guard Liv McGill and senior forward Ra’Shaya Kyle, didn’t perform at their typical rates. The pair combined for 25 points, a notable drop off from their 34.7 per game this year.

The Gators’ production will also slowed when freshman forward Me’Arah O’Neal, a starter averaging 10.3 points per game this year, left with an injury three minutes into the game. Her replacement, junior forward Alexia Gassett, also missed some of the first half with an injury, leaving the Gators short-staffed.

Defensive Roller Coaster

Miami’s offense started the contest efficiently. The Hurricanes scored 44 points in the first half, hitting 64.3% of their shots before the break.

Throughout the first 20 minutes, Florida’s defense struggled to contain Miami during the fast break, leading to easy shots and a 15-point deficit at halftime.

Miami was guided by a pair of twins: senior guards Haley and Hanna Cavinder. The pair combined for 41 points, with Haley ringing 31. Haley commented on the motivation of playing the rival Gators.

“The favorite was them, and we just came in here with a chip on our shoulder,” Haley Cavinder said.

After the half, the Gators seemed to flip a switch on defense they didn’t have last season and in the first half. Behind stifling coverage by UF, Miami only scored 17 points in the third quarter.

While Florida’s offense couldn’t put the game away, the defense kept the Gators in the contest down the stretch despite a notable halftime gap.

The Gators finished the game with nine steals, seven coming in the second half. While UF recorded no blocks, Kyle, among others, held Miami’s forwards to a combined 18 points.

What’s Next

Florida will head to Tallahassee on Friday for its annual matchup with Florida State (3-1). The ACC Network will broadcast the game.