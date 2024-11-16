SEC Showdown: Bulldogs Host Vols

Share Facebook

The No. 11 Georgia Bulldogs are looking to end the No. 6 Tennessee Vols’ four-game win streak today in Athens.

Meanwhile, the Vols are looking to continue to bump Georgia farther down the rankings.

Georgia’s Fall

Georgia started the season strong with three wins, until it fell to Alabama 41-34. However, the Bulldogs were able to regain momentum with wins in their next four games.

Last week, Georgia dropped its second game against No. 10 Ole Miss 28-10.

The Bulldogs rank 13th nationally in defense with 2,758 total yards and 306.4 yards per game.

Georgia (7-2, 5-2 SEC) is projected to win tonight to maintain any hope of a playoff game.

Vols’ Full Steam Ahead

Tennessee (8-1, 5-1) is on the road for the first time since its 19-14 loss at Arkansas on Oct. 5.

Although Georgia quarterback Carson Beck ranks No. 22 nationally in total offense, the Vols’ defense is going to be a tough wall. Tennessee has only allowed around 12.6 points per game and averaged 271.6 defensive yards, placing them fifth in national defense rankings.

UT’s defense has yet to allow opponents to hit the 20-point this season.

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson is also going to pose a threat against Georgia. He is coming off a career-high 149 rushing yards and scored his 20th touchdown of the season in the Vols’ win against Mississippi State last weekend.

Sampson has surpassed the 100-yard mark eight times this season, which leads the FBS. He also ranks No. 1 in the SEC in rushing yards (1,129) and rushing yards per game (125.4), both marks rank in the top 10 nationally. Sampson’s eight 100-yard games are the second most in a single season in program history behind Jay Graham’s 11 in 1995.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who suffered a concussion against Mississippi State, is traveling with the team to Athens.

Injury Report

Tennessee

Jourdan Thomas, DB – Out

Keenan Pili, LB – Out

Edwin Spillman, LB – Out

DeSean Bishop, RB – Out

Dont’e Thornton Jr., WR – Questionable

Nico Iamaleava, QB – Questionable

Vysen Lang, OL – Questionable

Georgia

Roderick Robinson II, RB – Out

Branson Robinson, RB – Out

Joseph Jonah-Ajonye, DL – Out

Trevor Etienne, RB – Questionable

Anthony Evans III, WR – Questionable

Cash Jones, RB – Questionable

Micah Morris, OL – Questionable

Game Time

The teams face off at Sanford Stadium in Athens at 7:30 p.m. ET today. Game coverage will be on ABC and ESPN.